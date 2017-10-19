Forget hacked Wi-Fi: safeguard your data and devices with a VPN

Using strong and unique passwords is the first step to protecting yourself and all of your online accounts in today’s digital age and by using a password manager, you can easily store all of your credentials in one place and easily access them when you need to.

However, this is just the first step when it comes to staying safe online and you can improve the security of all of your devices even further with a VPN.

By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can keep your sensitive data and devices secure on any network you connect to while protecting your privacy at the same time.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for protecting ourselves and our data safe online:

1. NordVPN - 2 Years for only $79

NordVPN is an ultra-secure VPN provider with 1015 servers across 59 locations with support for six devices. This VPN also includes added security features such as 2048-bit encryption, strong DNS leak protection, an automatic kill switch and the option to pay by Bitcoin. NordVPN is also offering a massive 72% discount off when you sign up for a two year plan using the code 2YSpecial2017.

2. VyprVPN - From $60 for 12 months

This VPN offers unlimited data usage as well as some great extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and improved security thanks to VyprDNS. VyprVPN also offers a wide range of clients as well as 700+ servers across more than 70 locations with over 200,000 IPs available. The company is also giving new customers 25% off when they sign up.

3. TunnelBear - Just $59.88 for 1 year

TunnelBear is an easy-to-use VPN that is a great choice for novice users. This VPN also has 1,000 servers across 20+ locations with support for up to five devices. TunnelBear has a wide range of desktop and mobile clients as well as a free option available with a 500MB monthly data cap but with this deal you can increase it to 5GB.