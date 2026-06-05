This affordable treadmill folds away in seconds, hits 10mph, works with Zwift, and it's now £200 off
Decathlon's popular RUN500 is one of the retailer's best-equipped home running machines
Folding treadmills remain among the most popular home fitness options, especially for runners who want to train indoors without dedicating an entire room to a piece of gym equipment. Decathlon's Domyos range has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive features at sensible prices, and the RUN500 is a great example of that approach.
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Reduced from £699.99 to £499.99, this connected treadmill offers a top speed of 10 mph, a motorised incline of up to 10%, and compatibility with training platforms including Zwift. It really is a bargain at this price!
Save £200 on Decathlon's RUN500 treadmill, a folding home workout machine with a 10mph top speed, motorised 10% incline and compatibility with Zwift and Kinomap. Designed for regular runners, it also folds vertically for easier storage when not in use.
The Domyos RUN500 packs a surprising amount of functionality into a compact, foldable frame. Its top speed is 16km/h (10mph), which is suitable for everything from easy jogs and steady endurance sessions to faster interval workouts.
A motorised incline of up to 10% adds extra challenge and allows you to simulate hill training without leaving the house. The running deck measures 130cm long and 45cm wide – plenty of space for comfortable strides, while the treadmill supports users weighing up to 130kg (20st 6lb).
A touchscreen console with LED display shows key workout metrics, including speed, pace, distance, calories and incline, and can connect to Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate monitors for more detailed training data.
The RUN500 is also compatible with Zwift, Kinomap, and Decathlon's E-Connected platform, and it has a tablet holder for streaming workouts. When the session is over, it folds for easier storage and can be moved using integrated wheels.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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