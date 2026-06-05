This affordable treadmill folds away in seconds, hits 10mph, works with Zwift, and it's now £200 off

Folding treadmills remain among the most popular home fitness options, especially for runners who want to train indoors without dedicating an entire room to a piece of gym equipment. Decathlon's Domyos range has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive features at sensible prices, and the RUN500 is a great example of that approach.

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Reduced from £699.99 to £499.99, this connected treadmill offers a top speed of 10 mph, a motorised incline of up to 10%, and compatibility with training platforms including Zwift. It really is a bargain at this price!

Save 29% Domyos RUN500 Folding Treadmill: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Decathlon UK Save £200 on Decathlon's RUN500 treadmill, a folding home workout machine with a 10mph top speed, motorised 10% incline and compatibility with Zwift and Kinomap. Designed for regular runners, it also folds vertically for easier storage when not in use.

The Domyos RUN500 packs a surprising amount of functionality into a compact, foldable frame. Its top speed is 16km/h (10mph), which is suitable for everything from easy jogs and steady endurance sessions to faster interval workouts.

A motorised incline of up to 10% adds extra challenge and allows you to simulate hill training without leaving the house. The running deck measures 130cm long and 45cm wide – plenty of space for comfortable strides, while the treadmill supports users weighing up to 130kg (20st 6lb).

A touchscreen console with LED display shows key workout metrics, including speed, pace, distance, calories and incline, and can connect to Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate monitors for more detailed training data.

The RUN500 is also compatible with Zwift, Kinomap, and Decathlon's E-Connected platform, and it has a tablet holder for streaming workouts. When the session is over, it folds for easier storage and can be moved using integrated wheels.