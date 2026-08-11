Montbell’s 243g down parka just dropped in price and it packs 800-fill insulation and weighs less than an iPad mini
The Japanese outdoor brand has knocked £53 off its lightweight Superior Down Parka as part of its up to 30% off Closeout sale
Montbell’s Closeout sale is currently offering up to 30% off selected outdoor gear, and one of the more tempting reductions is on the Superior Down Parka. The jacket has dropped from £212 in the striking Red colourway, which not only looks great but also makes you much more visible in an emergency.
Shop Montbell's up to 30% off Closeout sale
The Superior Down Parka is built as a lightweight cold-weather layer and weighs just 243g. It uses 800-fill-power EX Down, Montbell’s premium down insulation, giving it a strong warmth-to-weight ratio for hiking, travelling and everyday wear.
This 243g down jacket packs in premium 800-fill-power insulation, a water-repellent 10D ripstop shell, adjustable hood and four pockets. It’s warm, highly packable and light enough for layering, with the red colourway currently reduced by £53 in Montbell’s Closeout sale.
Montbell surrounds the insulation with a 10-denier Ballistic Airlight nylon ripstop shell, complete with a water-repellent finish. The sewn-through construction helps keep weight down and holds the insulation in place, while the fabric is also downproofed to reduce feathers escaping through the outer.
The adjustable dual-axial hood is designed to move with your head without restricting visibility, while elasticated cuffs and an adjustable hem help trap warmth.
Storage comes from two zipped hand pockets and a pair of internal drop-in pockets, and Montbell even includes a stuff sack for packing the jacket down when it isn’t needed.
It’s worth noting that the Superior Down Parka has a relatively slim cut, partly because it’s designed to work as a mid-layer underneath a waterproof shell. Montbell recommends sizing up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.
At £53 off, it’s a useful opportunity to pick up a genuinely lightweight 800-fill down jacket for less, provided red works with your wardrobe.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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