Montbell’s Closeout sale is currently offering up to 30% off selected outdoor gear, and one of the more tempting reductions is on the Superior Down Parka. The jacket has dropped from £212 in the striking Red colourway, which not only looks great but also makes you much more visible in an emergency.

Shop Montbell's up to 30% off Closeout sale

The Superior Down Parka is built as a lightweight cold-weather layer and weighs just 243g. It uses 800-fill-power EX Down, Montbell’s premium down insulation, giving it a strong warmth-to-weight ratio for hiking, travelling and everyday wear.

Save 20% Montbell Superior Down Parka (Red): was £265 now £212 at montbell.co.uk This 243g down jacket packs in premium 800-fill-power insulation, a water-repellent 10D ripstop shell, adjustable hood and four pockets. It’s warm, highly packable and light enough for layering, with the red colourway currently reduced by £53 in Montbell’s Closeout sale.

Montbell surrounds the insulation with a 10-denier Ballistic Airlight nylon ripstop shell, complete with a water-repellent finish. The sewn-through construction helps keep weight down and holds the insulation in place, while the fabric is also downproofed to reduce feathers escaping through the outer.

The adjustable dual-axial hood is designed to move with your head without restricting visibility, while elasticated cuffs and an adjustable hem help trap warmth.

Storage comes from two zipped hand pockets and a pair of internal drop-in pockets, and Montbell even includes a stuff sack for packing the jacket down when it isn’t needed.

It’s worth noting that the Superior Down Parka has a relatively slim cut, partly because it’s designed to work as a mid-layer underneath a waterproof shell. Montbell recommends sizing up if you prefer a more relaxed fit.

At £53 off, it’s a useful opportunity to pick up a genuinely lightweight 800-fill down jacket for less, provided red works with your wardrobe.