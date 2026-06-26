YETI finally launched its Prime Day deals, and you can save 35% on select products – but the sale will end in less than 8 hours

Amazon's latest deal event has been going on for a few days, and I've been waiting patiently for some decent YETI deals. I had to wait until right at the end, evidently, as I've just noticed that the brand is running a sale on many of its most popular products at 35% off.

Shop all YETI deals on Amazon

The catch is that deals will end at midnight on Friday (supposedly), so you only have about 8 hours left to shop. Hopefully, there will still be some time left when you read this article. If so, quickly check out my top recommendations below.

Save £105 YETI Hopper M15 Soft Cooler: was £300 now £195 at Amazon The Hopper M15 is one of YETI's most practical soft coolers, combining a wide magnetic opening with a durable waterproof shell. It keeps food and drinks cold for days, making it ideal for beach trips, camping weekends and all-day outdoor adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save £70 YETI Crossroads Backpack (Harvest Red, 22L): was £200 now £130 at Amazon Designed for commuting and travel, the 22-litre Crossroads Backpack features a structured design, clever internal organisation and tough, water-resistant materials. It's compact enough for everyday use yet spacious enough for work gear, camera kit or a weekend away. Read more Read less ▼