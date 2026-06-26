YETI finally launched its Prime Day deals, and you can save 35% on select products – but the sale will end in less than 8 hours
Better late than never, right?
Amazon's latest deal event has been going on for a few days, and I've been waiting patiently for some decent YETI deals. I had to wait until right at the end, evidently, as I've just noticed that the brand is running a sale on many of its most popular products at 35% off.
The catch is that deals will end at midnight on Friday (supposedly), so you only have about 8 hours left to shop. Hopefully, there will still be some time left when you read this article. If so, quickly check out my top recommendations below.
The Hopper M15 is one of YETI's most practical soft coolers, combining a wide magnetic opening with a durable waterproof shell. It keeps food and drinks cold for days, making it ideal for beach trips, camping weekends and all-day outdoor adventures.
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Designed for commuting and travel, the 22-litre Crossroads Backpack features a structured design, clever internal organisation and tough, water-resistant materials. It's compact enough for everyday use yet spacious enough for work gear, camera kit or a weekend away.
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The Hopper Flip 18 is built for serious day trips, offering enough room for food and drinks while remaining easy to carry. Thick closed-cell insulation, a leakproof zip and rugged construction make it a dependable companion for fishing, picnics and camping.