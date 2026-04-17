Reduced to clear – Garmin's top-selling Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar falls to its lowest ever price
John Lewis is evidently trying to shift some of its high-end Fenix stock
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Just last week, I reported on a standout Fenix 7 Pro Solar deal, speculating that Amazon was clearing stock in anticipation of the upcoming Fenix 9. Now, John Lewis appears to be doing the same, and unlike Amazon, it’s not even being subtle, adding a “Reduce to Clear” tag directly on the product page.
Shop all Garmin deals at John Lewis
Better still, the offer is even cheaper than last week, albeit by just £1. John Lewis lists the original price at £659.99, and the £379, which translates to a total saving of £281. That said, at some point the retailer reduced the price to £399, so it's only £20 cheaper than the lowest price on John Lewis.
Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar is built for serious adventures, pairing multi-band GPS with long battery life and solar charging. It tracks everything from training load to recovery, all wrapped in a rugged design that’s made to take a beating.
The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar is built for serious outdoor use, combining a rugged titanium bezel with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and Garmin’s Power Glass solar charging.
Battery life stretches up to 22 days in smartwatch mode or up to 73 hours with GPS and solar assist, making it well-suited for multi-day adventures.
It supports multi-band GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) for accurate tracking in challenging environments, alongside preloaded TopoActive maps, ski maps, and navigation tools, including an altimeter, compass, and gyroscope.
On the fitness side, it offers advanced training metrics such as endurance and hill scores, VO2 max, training readiness and recovery insights, plus 24/7 health tracking including heart rate, Pulse Ox and sleep analysis.
A built-in LED flashlight, extensive sport modes and Garmin’s ecosystem round out a feature set that still feels class-leading for endurance athletes and outdoor explorers.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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