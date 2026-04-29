Garmin’s top-tier AMOLED Fenix 8 just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon

Garmin has started aggressively discounting the Fenix 8. That can only mean one thing: the Fenix 9 is on the way! And, more importantly, cheaper AMOLED watches, which is arguably more exciting for most people.

Shop all Garmim deals on Amazon

Fenix 8 deals have been swirling in recent weeks, but this offer at Amazon takes the crown. The 47 mm AMOLED model is currently down to £618.27, the lowest it's ever been at the retailer giant. The watch is 22% off, which translates to a 22% saving. Lovely!

Save £171.72 Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm, AMOLED): was £789.99 now £618.27 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is Garmin's premium outdoor watch, blending rugged design with a crisp, bright display and serious outdoor chops. You get multi-band GPS, full mapping, advanced training metrics and strong battery life, all wrapped in a premium case. It’s a flagship adventure watch – now far easier to justify at this price.

The Fenix 8 is Garmin's most premium multisport GPS smartwatch (bar the MARQ series), built for serious training and outdoor use. It features a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display protected by a sapphire glass lens, housed in a rugged 47mm case with a steel bezel and 100m water resistance.

Battery life is strong for an AMOLED model (take note, Apple Watch), offering up to around 16 days in smartwatch mode and roughly 40–50 hours in GPS tracking, depending on settings. The watch supports multi-band GNSS with SatIQ for accurate positioning, alongside full-colour maps and navigation tools.

On the fitness side, it includes advanced training metrics such as training readiness, stamina tracking, strength workouts and sport-specific modes, backed by 24/7 health monitoring (heart rate, sleep, stress and more).

Newer smart features include a built-in speaker and microphone for calls and voice commands, plus a powerful LED flashlight and dive-rated design, making it one of Garmin’s most capable all-around adventure watches.