Garmin’s rugged adventure watch just crashed to its cheapest ever price and it's finally under £200
Ernest Jones has just slashed the Instinct 2X Solar to a seriously tempting price
If you’ve been waiting for a Garmin outdoor watch that doesn’t cost Fenix money, this could be the deal to watch. The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar has dropped to just £199.99 at Ernest Jones, saving £140 off its usual £339.99 price tag.
Shop all Garmin deals at Ernest Jones
The Instinct 2X Solar sits in a slightly different corner of Garmin’s ecosystem to the company’s premium Fenix and Epix watches. It focuses on being a tough, dependable companion, with a rugged fibre-reinforced polymer case, solar charging and a monochrome display designed to be readable in bright sunlight.
Garmin’s rugged outdoor smartwatch is now down to £199.99 at Ernest Jones, saving 41%. With solar charging, GPS, health tracking, multi-sport modes and a built-in flashlight, it’s a seriously capable adventure watch for less than many running watches.
Despite its more utilitarian appearance, it still packs many of the features that make Garmin watches so popular with runners, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. You get built-in GPS, extensive sports tracking, health monitoring, navigation tools, and a built-in LED flashlight.
The biggest selling point remains battery life. Thanks to Garmin’s Power Glass solar charging lens, the Instinct 2X Solar can last dramatically longer than most smartwatches, making it a great option for multi-day hikes, camping trips and anyone who doesn’t want to charge their watch every night.
Newer Instinct models are available, but the Instinct 2X Solar remains a very capable watch, especially at this price. If you’ve been tempted by Garmin’s adventure watches but couldn’t justify spending several hundred pounds, this is one of the easiest recommendations right now.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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