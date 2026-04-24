Garmin's "great all-around smartwatch" with 11-day battery life is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon
Vivoactive 5 is 1/3 off right now
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With this year's first Prime Day behind us, one would assume we won't see any more Prime deals before this summer's sale (which I assume will happen). Amazon clearly thinks otherwise, as it has a very good offer on Garmin's Vivoactive 5, which is even cheaper now if you have a Prime Membership.
Shop all Garmin deals at Amazon
Even without that, the watch is the cheapest it's ever been, especially in the Navy colourway, which is currently selling for £143.44 with Prime and £150.99 without. It has over 10,000 (!) reviews on the site with a 4.4 rating out of 5 – that's pretty impressive if you ask me!
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 packs an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, 30+ sports modes and up to 11-day battery life into a sleek, lightweight case. With music storage, Garmin Pay and advanced health tracking, it’s a versatile smartwatch for everyday fitness and beyond. Not all colours are the same price, mind!
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a mid-range GPS smartwatch that blends everyday smart features with solid fitness tracking. It sports a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen (390 x 390 resolution) housed in a lightweight 42mm case, offering a more premium look than earlier Vivoactive models.
Battery life is a standout, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 21 hours with GPS enabled, making it reliable for multi-day tracking. The watch includes built-in GPS with support for GLONASS and Galileo, ensuring accurate distance and pace tracking without a phone.
On the health side, it covers essentials like wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, VO2 max, stress tracking and sleep monitoring, plus Garmin’s Body Battery and Sleep Coach for recovery insights. Fitness-wise, it offers 30+ sports apps, guided workouts and Garmin Coach training plans.
Smart features include music storage (Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music), Garmin Pay, notifications and safety tools, all backed by 5ATM water resistance and 4GB storage.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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