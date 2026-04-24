Garmin's "great all-around smartwatch" with 11-day battery life is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon

With this year's first Prime Day behind us, one would assume we won't see any more Prime deals before this summer's sale (which I assume will happen). Amazon clearly thinks otherwise, as it has a very good offer on Garmin's Vivoactive 5, which is even cheaper now if you have a Prime Membership.

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Even without that, the watch is the cheapest it's ever been, especially in the Navy colourway, which is currently selling for £143.44 with Prime and £150.99 without. It has over 10,000 (!) reviews on the site with a 4.4 rating out of 5 – that's pretty impressive if you ask me!

Save 32% Garmin Vivoactive 5 (Navy): was £209.99 now £143.44 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 packs an AMOLED display, built-in GPS, 30+ sports modes and up to 11-day battery life into a sleek, lightweight case. With music storage, Garmin Pay and advanced health tracking, it’s a versatile smartwatch for everyday fitness and beyond. Not all colours are the same price, mind!

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a mid-range GPS smartwatch that blends everyday smart features with solid fitness tracking. It sports a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen (390 x 390 resolution) housed in a lightweight 42mm case, offering a more premium look than earlier Vivoactive models.

Battery life is a standout, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 21 hours with GPS enabled, making it reliable for multi-day tracking. The watch includes built-in GPS with support for GLONASS and Galileo, ensuring accurate distance and pace tracking without a phone.

On the health side, it covers essentials like wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, VO2 max, stress tracking and sleep monitoring, plus Garmin’s Body Battery and Sleep Coach for recovery insights. Fitness-wise, it offers 30+ sports apps, guided workouts and Garmin Coach training plans.

Smart features include music storage (Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music), Garmin Pay, notifications and safety tools, all backed by 5ATM water resistance and 4GB storage.