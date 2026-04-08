Garmin's AMOLED Fenix smartwatch drops to its lowest price yet at a major UK retailer
The 47 mm Fenix 8 is £124 cheaper at Very right now
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Is it Black Friday yet? No? Alright. For a second, I thought it might be, especially looking at the savings one can make on a new Fenix 8 these days. The smallest 47 mm version is finally selling for under £700 at Very, which is the lowest I've ever seen it go at a major UK retailer.
The Fenix 8 is Garmin's best outdoor watch, especially for this price. It's been superseded by the Fenix 8 Pro, but that sells for much more and doesn't really offer anything tangible for the premium price (unless you want a MicroLED screen). The Fenix 8 is a better value-for-money choice, even at full price.
The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) blends rugged durability with premium smartwatch features, offering a vivid display, multi-band GPS, advanced training insights and up to 16 days of battery life, plus maps, music storage and a built-in LED flashlight for outdoor adventures. Now finally under £700!
The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED 47mm smartwatch is a premium multisport watch that balances rugged outdoor performance with everyday smartwatch features. It has a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display (454 × 454 resolution), which remains readable in direct sunlight.
The watch packs 32GB of storage for maps, apps and music, alongside multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology to optimise accuracy and battery life across different environments.
Battery performance is strong for an AMOLED model, offering up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or around 47 hours in GPS tracking, depending on settings.
Health and fitness tracking is comprehensive, including continuous heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress tracking, advanced sleep analysis and VO2 max estimates. It also supports training readiness, real-time stamina insights and sport-specific workouts, making it suitable for both structured training and adventure use.
The Fenix 8 is built for durability, with water resistance up to 100 metres and testing against military standards for shock and temperature resistance. Extras include built-in LED flashlight, offline maps, Garmin Pay, music storage and voice features (via a connected phone).
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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