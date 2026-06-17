Garmin Enduro 4 leak raises one big question: Can Garmin finally abandon MIP displays?

The next ultra-endurance Garmin watch may have just made an early appearance.

According to recent reports, references to the Enduro 4 have been spotted in code associated with the Garmin Connect app, suggesting the company is already preparing software support for an upcoming device.

While Garmin has (understandably) yet to confirm the watch's existence, the leak immediately raises a bigger question than the watch itself: what happens to the Enduro lineup in an increasingly AMOLED-focused Garmin ecosystem?

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

While many of the brand's flagship watches, including the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, have moved towards brighter AMOLED and MicroLED displays, the Enduro remains firmly focused on battery life above all else.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Historically, the ultra-runner favourite wearable used a memory-in-pixel (MIP) display combined with Garmin's solar charging technology to deliver some of the longest runtimes available on any performance smartwatch (see also Leon's Garmin Enduro 3 review).

That's become the defining characteristic of the Enduro series, especially among long-distance runners, hikers and expedition athletes who value longevity over screen quality.

So, where does this all leave the Enduro 4? I can see three possibilities, one of which is the most likely, even though it also feels somewhat interesting coming from a brand that's been pushing new technologies for decades.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The watch that could keep MIP alive

Garmin's recent launches suggest the company is steadily moving towards premium display technologies.

AMOLED screens are now common across much of its range, while MicroLED appears to be the brand's long-term flagship display solution, making the upcoming Enduro a fascinating product from a strategic perspective.

If Garmin replaces the MIP display with AMOLED, it risks losing the very feature that makes the Enduro stand out from watches such as the Fenix, as well as alienating the model's core audience.

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro has a MicroLED panel (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Even with improvements in battery efficiency, AMOLED displays consume considerably more power than reflective MIP panels, particularly during extended outdoor use with GPS turned on.

For that reason alone, the Enduro could become the last major Garmin product family to retain MIP technology. Well, there is also the Instinct 3, which launched in January 2025 and sports a MIP + Solar combo, but still – it was released over a year and a half ago, an absolute age in wearables.

That said, the most likely scenario is that the next-generation Enduro will feature updated sensors, a more efficient processor, enhanced solar charging, and improved GPS performance.

It would still have a clear purpose in the lineup without abandoning the battery-first philosophy that has defined the series.

Could AMOLED and solar finally coexist?

Of course, Garmin may have other plans.

One possibility is that the company has been working on a more advanced version of its Power Glass technology that can offset the additional power demands of an AMOLED display.

Such a combination would allow Garmin to modernise the Enduro while preserving much of its legendary battery life. The challenge is that expectations are exceptionally high among Enduro owners, who expect class-leading – not just very long – battery life.