RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review: a USB-C powered super-lightweight torch for a keyring or pocket

In this RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review we're going to see why I think this tiny device, weighing a mere 32g, is a candidate for the best torch … despite being bright enough only for casual use. A dual-LED device that reaches 700 lumens, the RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes has two power sources. Either you can use the built-in battery or you can pop in a AAA battery. That's the best of both worlds.

Add an extremely compact size, USB-C recharging and an optional belt/pocket clip and I think the RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes is deserving of your attention if you're after a torch for casual use or for ultra-lightweight travel. Here's my full review.

The RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes flashlight is selling for US$39.95 / UK£31.99 / AU$72.33. It's available in green, orange and gold.

RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review: features

RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch specs Weight: 32g/1.12oz

Size: 66 x 27.5 x 13.5mm

Max lumens: 700

Beam range: 70m

Waterproof rating: IPX7

Power: built-in Lipo battery (USB-C) / AAA battery

Max. runtime: 7 days

Besides its astonishingly small size the RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes's key feature has to be its dual power sources. Squeezed into the tiny chassis is both a Lithium Polymer (LiPo) battery and a slot for a AA battery. The former can be recharged by attaching a USB-C cable to a tiny slot hidden behind a rubber flap. It works well and takes 90 minutes to charge the built-in battery (the LED ‘breathes' in blue until turning a solid blue when fully charged). I'm glad it's USB-C and not micro USB, which would mean carrying an extra cable when travelling. To reveal the AAA battery compartment it's necessary to unfurl a small latch on the side of the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye and twist the luminaire. There are two small LEDs on the front that tell you which power source you're using (it reverts to the AAA battery when it's inserted, but you can change that).

The dual LEDs in the luminaire muster 700 lumens for a maximum of three minutes before dropping down to 100 lumens, which is enough for night-walks in urban areas. I wouldn't use the RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes to go hiking at night though (for that see T3's best head torches ). It's got four settings; 'moonlight' (0.5 lumens), low (10 lumens), medium (100 lumens) and high (700 lumens). It's possible to change from 6500K (cool) to 400K (warm) colour temperature and even to a red light mode, though it takes a myriad of quadruple, double, triple and long presses to customise everything how you want it.

RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review: build quality and performance

It's a cinch to toggle through the various light modes on the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye, but it can also be customised. A half-second press memorises the light mode you're on so when you next switch-on it does what you expect. A quadruple press locks the buttons, too, so the torch isn't going to get accidentally switched-on in your bag and run out of juice before it gets dark.

Although at 700 lumens isn't exactly the brightness torch you can get there's a reason the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye tops-out here; it's actually about as bright as you're going to need it to be for everyday use, whether that's putting the garbage out at midnight or walking the dog. I also found a quick-fire strobe mode.

Arguably neither of the two power sources last very long, but I found it useful to have some redundancy. It means that if you travel with a tiny AAA battery you'll always have a working torch, which adds peace of mind. The built-in LiPo battery provides a higher output so it's worth keeping it topped-up.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie Carter ) Image 1 of 7

One thing I loved about the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye that I didn't notice at first was a luminous strip around the luminaire that makes it easy to find in the dark.

Build quality is impressive, with tough aluminium that's mostly scratch-resistant – the only exception being when you try to attach the belt clip. Although it's a useful accessory and can be fitted to the front or back of the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye in either orientation and in three different grooves, two of the positions foul the USB-C slot and during our review I did scratch the bodywork. Although its IPX7 is not the highest waterproof certification around, it does mean the RovyVon E3 Angel Eye can be submerged in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes.

RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review: alternatives to consider

Only slightly heavier at 5g is the Olight S1R Baton II in our best torch ranking, which reaches 1,000 lumens and a beam range of 145 metres. The 253g Ledlenser MT14 also gives 1,000 lumens, and for up to 192 hours.

RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch review: verdict

The featherlight RovyVon E3 Angel Eyes torch is perhaps the best torch for everyday use – you can clip it to a keyring and it can be powered via either a built-in battery or an AAA battery. Versatile, easy to use and affordable, it's a great choice for anyone who wants to carry a torch but doesn't want the bulk.