Lezyne Super Pro GPS review: a bike computer that's way more sophisticated than it looks

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS has most of what you need from a bike computer in 2021, despite looking like it was made in 2002.

Lezyne is mainly known for its quality bike tools and bike lights. But it also has a range of GPS bike computers which are rugged and provide lots of functionality. That stretches from the tiny Mini GPS through to the Mega XL, with the Lezyne Super Pro GPS sitting at a middle price point between them.

It used to be that if you wanted the best bike computer, Garmin was the only game in town. But that’s changed with competitor brands offering something different and forcing Garmin to up its game. The Wahoo Elemnt range has tight smartphone integration, good usability and an aero option, while the Hammerhead Karoo 2 gives you a more smartphone-like on-device experience. The Lezyne Super Pro GPS is another worthy competitor and you certainly couldn’t accuse it of favouring style over substance, since it has almost none of the former, but plenty of the latter.

Should you buy an electric bike? Here's what you need to know

Best Fitbit: top fitness trackers and smartwatches reviewed and ranked

Lezyne Super Pro GPS review: price and availability

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS looks to provide similar functionality to the entry-level Garmin Edge 130 Plus. But it offers a slightly different take on the bike computer from the Garmin Edge 130 Plus and at £135 usefully undercuts the Garmin’s £169 UK price tag. In the USA and Australia it is $149.99 and AUS$241.99 respectively.

LEZYNE SUPER PRO GPS review: design and build

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS is a mid-sized unit that will sit on your bars or stem without taking up too much space. It’s 70mm long by 48mm wide, with a monochrome screen that’s 40mm by 32mm and which provides good readability. It’s not a touchscreen and you operate the Lezyne Super Pro GPS using an array of four buttons, two on each side.

Lezyne has designed the Super Pro so that it can be mounted in either portrait format, which is more usual for bike computers, or flipped 90 degrees to landscape. That gives you extra versatility in how you mount the computer and landscape format also makes a bit better use of the screen to allow you to display more data fields or the same number in slightly larger font.

(Image credit: Lezyne)

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS weighs 60 grams and its battery life is around 28 hours, while it will record up to 400 hours of riding data, so there’s plenty of capacity to keep you riding as long as you like.

The casing feels substantial and there’s a rubber bung with a good seal which covers the USB recharging port at the bottom of the unit, making it properly weatherproof. The Lezyne Super Pro GPS is deeper than the Garmin Edge 130 Plus though, at 26mm versus 16mm for the Garmin.

Lezyne has its own mounting system. It’s a bit more robust than Garmin’s, as you need to push down and turn the unit a quarter turn to engage it, so the computer is less likely to slip out. The mount sits a bit higher on the bike than Garmin’s too, although it’s attached with a similar system using two rubber bands.

The combination of the larger mount and deeper unit means that the Super Pro GPS sits quite high off the bars and looks a bit chunky. It looks a bit better with a forward mount, which positions the computer in front of the bars. That’s something that you can buy separately or as part of Lezyne’s Loaded bundle, which also includes a heart rate monitor and cadence sensor.

LEZYNE SUPER PRO GPS review: features

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS quickly locks on to your position once you start it up, using both GPS and Glonass satellite constellations to get a good fix. There’s an accelerometer and a barometer built in to fine-tune position, motion and altitude data.

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS also supports simultaneous connections to ANT+ and Bluetooth devices, so you can link up a heart rate monitor, a power meter and other cycling data collection devices, as well as your phone.

(Image credit: Lezyne)

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS uses its phone connectivity to pair up with the Lezyne Ally app. That gives you easy, menu-based set-up from your phone. Take your phone with you on your ride and you’ll get notifications of incoming messages on the Lezyne’s display. You can also set up live tracking so that designated email contacts can see where you are on your ride.

LEZYNE SUPER PRO GPS review: Performance

As well as multiple configurable data screens with the option to specify the data fields displayed on each, the Lezyne Super Pro GPS gives you roadmaps, rather than the breadcrumb trails used by the Garmin Edge 130 Plus. You can download a map for offline navigation if you don’t want to take your phone with you.

The Lezyne Super Pro GPS supports route mapping either via Lezyne’s phone or web apps or there’s one touch integration with Komoot. That gives you turn-by-turn navigation of a planned route with audible and on-screen prompts for turns.

(Image credit: Lezyne)

The one thing I didn’t find too easy with the Lezyne Super Pro GPS was its button usage. They’re a bit recessed into the underside of the unit, making them slightly difficult to press while riding. Their function changes dependent on where you are in the GPS menus too, so it’s quite easy to press the wrong one, despite the on-screen prompts telling you what each one is configured to do at the time.

At the end of a ride, the Lezyne Super Pro GPS uses its smartphone connectivity to sync your stats back to the cloud. You can either view your data in the Ally app or via Lezyne’s GPS Root website.

The latter is a bit less well developed and less useful than the equivalent Garmin Connect, but you can also link up your Lezyne account to Strava, TrainingPeaks and Today’s Plan to automatically upload ride data and give you more detailed analysis. The Lezyne Super Pro GPS also supports Strava Live segments.

LEZYNE SUPER PRO GPS review: Verdict

(Image credit: Lezyne)

Overall, the Lezyne Super Pro GPS is a well designed unit with lots of functionality, which should allow you to do pretty much anything you want to view and record your ride stats and analyse the outcomes afterwards. It’s rugged and very competitively priced, but the supporting apps are a bit more ragged around the edges than Garmin’s highly polished environment.