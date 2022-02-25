JBL Partybox 710 review: everything you need for a party in one big box

If you host a lot of parties, and I mean BIG parties, this JBL Partybox 710 review is the right place to be. It’s one of the best JBL speakers for powerful sound, it’s so effective that your neighbours might have something to say when their walls start shaking.

JBL is an audio brand with loads of fantastic speakers to its name, from the tiny JBL Go 3 to the small but mighty JBL Charge 5 and the weather-resistant JBL Xtreme 3 - JBL features heavily in T3’s guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Partybox 710 is a whole different ball game though, it’s a huge piece of kit with equally huge sound and it even boasts an impressive RGB light show.

I loved testing out the JBL Partybox 710. It was extremely fun to crank the volume right up, but I can’t imagine many people would actually want to have this in their homes. Read on to find out more about it.

JBL Partybox 710 review: price and availability

Directly from the JBL website, the JBL Partybox 710 will set you back $800 in the US, £700 in the UK and AU$1,000 in Australia. Take a look at the widgets on this page to see where else you can buy one.

JBL Partybox 710 review: design and battery

(Image credit: Future)

First thing’s first, the JBL Partybox 710 is huge, it’s about the size and shape of a mini-fridge measuring 399 x 905 x 436.0mm. And at 27.8kg, it’s also very heavy. Luckily it has two wheels and a handle on it to help you move it around, but getting it up and down stairs won’t be easy. It’s predominantly black with a tiny JBL logo on the front, and there are rubberised feet on the bottom and on the side so you can place it both horizontally and vertically depending on where you want to use it.

It comes with a 2m power cable to plug it in, and when you do, you’re in for a treat. Below the speaker grille, there’s a colourful RGB light show that will literally wow you when you first see it. I sat and watched it for a while, it’s mesmerising. Two joined up circles of flashing and strobing lights illuminate the room and they dance along to the music. It’s really cool.

The whole device seems built to last, it’s robust and even has an IPX4 rating which means it’ll survive splashes of water so it should be safe from accidents.

On the top panel, there are a few different buttons and dials to control the speaker as well as a handy slot to hold your phone. You’ll be able to adjust the bass, treble and echo using the three main dials, and there’s a Bass Boost button as well.

You tap the play button once to pause or play the song, twice to skip forwards to the next track, three times to go backwards, and there’s a large volume dial to crank it up. There are three sound effect buttons as well including an air horn and applause - I’m not sure who would seriously use those but it’ll be funny the first time you do.

JBL Partybox 710 review: sound quality and features

(Image credit: Future)

At 800W, the sound is undeniably huge. The JBL PartyBox 710 will literally shake your walls, especially when you turn on Bass Boost. Even at about a quarter of the volume it completely filled up my living room and probably annoyed the neighbours. If you’re a party host then it’ll definitely get things going.

Outside of the thumping bass, the music sounds fantastic. It’s clean and clear, you can hear each instrument as well as every lyric, and it’s got tonnes of energy to it as well. It’s a party speaker through and through.

You’ll be able to use a dial on the top to switch through light settings or use the PartyBox app. There are a few presets that pulse and strobe different colours, dancing to the beat, but you can also create your own through the app.

To connect to the speaker you get the choice of Bluetooth or inside a panel on the back there’s a 3.5mm audio input, a guitar-in, a mic-in and a USB port. That means you can use it for everything from karaoke to band nights.

JBL Partybox 710 review: verdict

(Image credit: JBL)

Not everyone will need or even want such a massive speaker, but if you do then the JBL Partybox 710 is seriously cool, it’s one of the most powerful JBL speakers there is. It won’t just fill the room with sound, it’ll fill the whole house.

When it's switched off, it's a bit of an eye-sore but when it's on, the RGB lights are mesmerising as they strobe and pulse to the beat. You can literally turn your living room into a nightclub with this speaker if you have space for it. And it’s great that you can hook up your guitar and microphone up to it, there’s so much fun to be had with this.

JBL Partybox 710 review: also consider

If you want a light show and incredibly powerful sound then there isn’t anything else like the JBL Partybox 710. JBL does sell smaller versions of the speaker like the JBL Partybox 310.

You might not care for a light show in which case the best wireless speaker you can buy is the T3 five-star rated Naim Mu-So 2nd Gen . The sound is huge and it looks super sophisticated too.

Looking for something a bit smaller? Take a look at the Audio Pro Addon C10 MKII - a powerful and stylish home speaker that will fit on a side table. It covers almost all bases when it comes to connectivity with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Wi-Fi and an RCA input.