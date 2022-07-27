Aventon Aventure review: a solid Ebike for off road trailblazers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Aventon Aventure for those who aren't aware is a premium priced electric bike (opens in new tab) that's suitable for both flat land rides as well as mild off road / trail riding. It's extremely solid in terms of build quality, and features a heavy-duty frame that feels as premium as its price tag.

Built with some impressive features and materials, the Aventon Aventure is an option that those who seek an electric bike that can handle a wide range of terrains with ease. It's aluminum alloy frame boasts a whopping 400 pound weight capacity, and after taking it for some extensive rides is clearly built to withstand even the most rugged riders.

Aventon claims this is the most powerful and versatile ebike they've ever designed, and after testing it out for a few months I am inclined to agree. While there are a few small nitpicks here and there, I do feel that overall this bike is as good as they claim – albeit with some minor tweaks I'd recommend they look into for future models.

With a mix of smart features including smartphone app control and pedal assist, the Aventon Aventure does well for more intense off road terrains. City riders won't be disappointed by how smooth the quality of its ride is. however this bike leans more towards the trailblazers in terms of design and build.

I was given the opportunity to take this thing for a spin around multiple spots in Colorado, from the streets of Colorado Springs to a few trails – including Fox Run and Garden of the Gods. After multiple test rides over the course of three months, I finally feel like I've got a good enough feel on just what the Aventure can and can't deliver, so let's get right to it.

If you'd like more information on how this bike was tested, visit our how we test (opens in new tab) page for all of the details.

Aventon Aventure Review: Price and Availability

The Aventon Aventure is available directly through Aventon's website (opens in new tab), and is available in three different sizes and colors. The available sizes are small, medium, and large, while the available colors are SoCal Sand, Camouflage Green, and Fire Black.

All versions of the Aventon Aventure start at $1,999 (roughly £1,650) and are available to both US and UK riders, however UK customers will need to order it directly through Aventon's UK distributor – BLB Bigmama Distribution (opens in new tab).

Aventon Aventure Review: Design and Features

The first thing you'll notice when you setup your Aventon Aventure is just how heavy and solid it is. I received mine in an easy to open yet very durable box, and had it completely put together in less than 20 minutes. Charging took quite awhile however, and while Aventon claims the charge should be as quick as 4 to 5 hours I wasn't actually riding it for a good day and a half until the battery was fully charged.

Clocking in at a whopping 73 pounds, it's on the heavier side of Ebikes in general. The 6061 single-butted aluminum alloy frame is no easy thing to lug around off and on bike racks, but the plus side to it is just how much weight this thing can handle. Aventon claims this thing can handle a maximum weight capacity of up to 400 pounds, and quite frankly I believe it.

The built-in motor can reach a top speed of up to 20 MPH on throttle, and can be adjusted to reach up to 28 MPH using pedal assist, with five different levels to choose from. It also features throttle on demand use, and can get you moving from a complete stop with quite a bit of juice out of the gate.

Featuring a backlit LCD color display, the Aventon Aventure tracks battery life, top speed, pedal assist levels, and range. It's crystal clear in pretty much all lighting, and I was able to easily see it in both the brightest times of the day and the darkest times with no issue at all.

The tires are massive off road beasts, and are 26 x 4" Ebike rated tires that feature great tread and grip for all forms of terrain. Whether riding on asphalt or dirt, these things dig in and have a solid roar if you're riding on hard terrain. Take it to a trail, however, and you'll feel completely in control and able to tackle some rugged obstacles and paths with ease.

Not stopping there, Aventon set this thing up for smartphone controls as well. With apps available for both iOS and Android, riders ca completely control their Aventure from top to bottom. Check battery life, odometer readings, set pedal assist levels, set goals, share with the Aventon community, you name it. All really great features for those who really want to fine tune their ride to the optimal settings.

Image 1 of 4 The handlebars are quick an easy to adjust, and all cabling is neatly organized for ease of setup. (Image credit: Troy Fleming ) Image 1 of 4 The backlit LCD is crystal clear in almost every lighting condition. (Image credit: Troy Fleming ) Image 1 of 4 On-board controls are easy to access and reach during rides. (Image credit: Troy Fleming ) Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Troy Fleming ) Image 1 of 4

Aventon Aventure Review: Performance

From the get go, the Aventure was a smooth and downright comfortable ride. Ignoring the pedal and throttle assist from the start, I gave the Aventure a test as both a standard bike as well as an electric one.

As electric bikes go, it was easy to switch gears and adjust on the fly thanks to the on-board handlebar controls. Using these on the go, you can adjust pedal assist and throttle levels, check battery life, turn on the front light, and check speed/odometer readings.

Since I was given the large variant (I am 6'2", 185 lbs.), for me it didn't feel too sluggish to control but due to the weight may feel a bit heavier on the turns for some. You won't be taking tight U-Turns with ease on this thing, but you'll be able to get around the roads and trails with little resistance.

The brakes were extremely responsive and worked well even on uphill and downhill grades, but again the heaviness of the bike will see you coming to a stop a bit slower than other lighter options will.

Kick on the assist and this thing really starts to shine. Flat land riding is already easy enough as it is, and this is where you can just kick back and cruise at your leisure. Surprisingly, the battery life was much better than I expected – even after the 20 mile round tip. At the end of it all, the battery was still sitting above 50% with off and on pedal/throttle assist and even then the bike was still going strong.

Geared for off road terrain, the larger tires may feel obscene at first but once you get moving they quickly become comfortable to control and steer. On asphalt and flatland, you'll hear a decent roar from them as the tread on these tires is deep and grippy. Once you take it off road, they start to shine and show their purpose in stride.

Overall, the Aventon Aventure delivered an incredible ride especially when it came to off road terrain. It was able to handle some fairly rough terrain, but while I didn't exactly take this thing out into the wilderness I'd reckon it would do nicely if someone did.

(Image credit: Troy Fleming)

Aventon Aventure Review: Verdict

For trail riders and off road enthusiast, the Aventon Aventure is an absolute dream to ride. It offers a smooth, comfortable trip whether you're on flat land or hills, and the pedal assist makes even some of the roughest terrain a breeze to get through.

It's heavy-duty built quality is also a major plus, making it perfect for those who tend to dish out a bit more punishment on their ride. While I feel the seat could be a bit more comfortable, this is a small gripe in the grand scheme of things. The quality of the ride itself is great, and at no point was I disappointed with just how fun this thing actually was to ride.

The Aventon Aventure is an overall great electric bike, but with that comes a hefty price tag. If you can afford one, it's one of the best investments you can make in terms of overall value for the money. Definitely an electric bike worth buying if you're on the market for a premium Ebike experience.