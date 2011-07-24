Apple MacBook Air 2011 video

Lion OS X, Intel i5 or i7 processors and a Thundebolt port all feature in the new MacBook Air 2011

The Macbook is dead, but the MacBook Air is here to stay. Apple announced the MacBook Air 2011 release date last week and within its slimline-form lurks, Lion OS X, Intel i5 or i7 processors and the super-speedy Thunderbolt port.

With two 11-inch and two 13-inch models unveiled the new MacBook Air 2011 price starts off at £849 for the 11-inch base model that boasts a 1.6GHz Intel i5 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 64GB of flash storage. Intel HD Graphics 3000 feature across the board on all 11- and 13-inch models. Jumping to the £999 price tag and the 11-inch model switches its RAM and flash storage to 4GB and 128GB offerings respectively.

On the 13-inch front the £1,099 base model is to come equipped with a 1.7GHz Intel i5 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage whilst the £1,349 priced model touts 256GB of storage. 1.8GHz Intel i7 dual-core processors are available as optional extras on all models.



Is it enough to make up for the loss of the MacBook? Here's our MacBook Air 2011 video.

Apple MacBook 2011 video



