Your hiking is about to get an upgrade with the Hoka Stinson Mid Gore-Tex boots

If you're after the very best hiking boots then you've come to the right place. In fact you may have just stumbled upon the best hiking boots, bar none, for you. Time to meet the Hoka One One Stinson Mid Gore-Tex hiking boots.

Sure, Hoka One One might have a silly name and it might be known for lightweight running kicks rather than boots, but that's all changed. The company is now taking its light-footed smarts and is putting that into boots meaning you can enjoy the benefits of a company that focuses on running all terrain, but for walking – theoretically making your hikes all the more easy and enjoyable. Ok, only that's change, the name is still silly.

The Hoka One One Stinson Mid Gore-Tex aims to offer style combined with comfort but also lots of support and super waterproofing. This, essentially, wants to be a boot you can wear in the city out to your hike and back again, working in all situations to give you the perfect wear.

The Stinson Mid Gore-Tex, formerly GTX, as the name gives away offers a mid height for plenty of ankle support and they do so with full Gore-Tex waterproofing. This is supported by waterproof nubuck upper overlays meaning your socks should stay dry no matter what you hike through – note we said hike, not swim – there are limits here.

The mid height offers support thanks to a durable ripstop gusseted tongue with a collar that's been anatomically designed to help your ankles.

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

Despite being lightweight at 481g you still get plenty of height out of the sole thanks to elevation from the wide and lightweight CMEVA foam midsole combined with late-stage Meta-Rocker technology. This should offer stability while helping to maximise the efficiency of your energy output.

There's an all-terrain rubber outsole with 4mm lugs that's made to withstand anything from mud and branches to rocks and jagged stone.

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

Not enough support in all that? There's also molded foam collar combines with a "seatbelt" stitched midfoots for even more support.

Prices start at £160 and colours are anthracite with mandarin red or dark gull grey with drizzle. They look more cheery than they sound.

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

