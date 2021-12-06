Yoto Mini is the perfect Christmas gift for little bookworms

Yoto has recently launched the Yoto Mini, its latest connected speaker for children, and one of the best Christmas gifts for 2021.

The petite and portable Yoto Mini lets kids listen to audiobooks, podcasts, music and guided meditations – all while on the move and controlled by physical Yoto Cards.

The compact size and all-day battery life of Yoto Mini makes it perfect for long car journeys, flights and family days out.

Yoto Mini is packed with features that make it easy to use for children and support parents with child-friendly tactile controls, a small pixel display with sleep training features, USB-C fast charging, 20hr+ battery life, Bluetooth, WiFi, and 16GB storage.

The Yoto Card Store is packed with audio from around the world, from stories to music, educational activities, mindfulness, sound effects and podcasts - there is something for every little audio explorer.

A lot of the audio is from well-known authors and franchises as well, with Jill Murphy, Julia Donaldson, Roald Dahl, Lady Bird, Pixar and Marvel all available to buy.

The player also comes with a wide variety of built-in and free content including the Yoto Daily podcast, Yoto Radio, and Sleep Sounds which help children relax and fall asleep.

The travel-friendly player will also be available with a range of accessories starting with the protective and colourful Adventure Jacket case. A unique travel case with space for headphones will follow in early 2022.

The Yoto Mini is available for £49.99 and is available for purchase now from Yoto's website.

The Yoto Cards are priced between £4.99 and £8.99.