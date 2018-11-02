This is why OnePlus 6T doesn’t have wireless charging

OnePlus 6T arrived earlier this week with a raft of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display, smaller notch, faster performance, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

However, OnePlus still hasn't included wireless charging in its latest handset, despite including a glass back. Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 6T in retail stores next week, the company has explained its thinking behind the omission.

Read more: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G review: lightning-fast 5G speeds, same niggles as the 4G version

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company decided not to include wireless charging because the technology is simply too slow. Most modern flagship smartphones include support for wireless charging via the Qi standard.

This standard means the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro are all able to charge using the same wireless charging mat – something that has pushed chains like McDonalds, Starbucks and Pret A Manager to embed Qi charging points into tables to allow customers top-up their phones.

However, OnePlus 6T owners will have to settle with plugging their handset into the wall socket until the Chinese startup believes the wireless charging speeds have caught-up with its high expectations.

"The technology for wireless charging is not terribly complex. We could implement it but we haven’t wanted to because it’s been too slow," confirmed CEO Pete Lau in an interview with Ubergizmo. "So we haven’t seen it being up to the level that we want in driving value for the users and their device experience."

There is hope for OnePlus fans who would like to see the company add wireless charging to future handsets, thanks to the research being done by Qualcomm into the ability to fast-charge wirelessly.

Lau added: "But potentially – and I’m not totally sure on all the details – Qualcomm might have a solution in the works that would deliver the speed that we want without the added heat and the other drawbacks that have been faced in looking at the technology.”

Thankfully, OnePlus' proprietary Dash Charge feature is one of the quickest wired fast-charge features available. The system, which only works when recharging with the fast-charger included in the box with OnePlus' phones, tops-up your handset to around 60% in a little over half an hour.