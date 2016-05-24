This action camera from Olympus is smarter than your GoPro. And possibly you

Photography giant Olympus has just announced the latest addition to its ever-growing camera lineup – a new 4K action camera built for recording even the most ambitious of outdoor adventures, the TG-Tracker. Could it be a contender for our best action camera ranking? Let's take a look.

Something of a spiritual successor to Olympus' now ten-year-old Tough camera, the TG-Tracker offers a detachable grip, sultry ultra-wide angle lens, 5-axis image stabilisation and a flip-out LCD monitor – meaning you can easily frame and shoot blur-free, by hand, in harsh conditions.

More importantly, the TG-Tracker comes with an array of specially-designed sensors that enable the plucky action camera to track every aspect of its environment. From high-altitude shots to scuba diving footage, the TG-Tracker and its App Olympus Image Track Ver 2.0 will enable you to review all the data you'll ever need, including altitude, depth, air or water temperature, geo-location, direction and speed of movement.

It's also been built to withstand a tough shoot. It's shockproof to a height of 2.1 metres, crushproof to a weight of 100kg, dustproof, freezeproof down to -10°C* and waterproof down to 30 metres* below sea level.

The brand new TG-Tracker is also compatible with plenty of existing harnesses and mounts built for all sorts of outdoor and sports equipment (you also get an adapter thrown in as well). It'll be available from July for £279.99.

