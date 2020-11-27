The best Jabra Elite 65t Black Friday deals of the day

Jabra have made a name for themselves pumping out high quality headphones for some time now and the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are no exception. If you're in the market for some of the best sports headphones going, look no further, and especially right now during the Black Friday sales.

Don't let the relatively tiny size of the Elite 65t fool you, these mean business. They've got it all: active noise cancellation, a design that fits comfortably into most ears, three different ear tip sizes, and all-day battery life (plus quick charging), HearThrough technology for roads and other busy places, and water resistance.

If you're looking to get the best headphones for running, swimming, cycling, commuting (when we're allowed to again), or just general day-to-day usage, the Elite 65ts are well worth a look. Apple might be pushing AirPods hard, but these are a lot cheaper and work well with Android handsets.

Discounted or not, these are good value headphones and so the Black Friday deals we've scanned the web for represent incredibly good value for money. Make sure you don't miss out.

