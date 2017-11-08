T3 Agenda: Philips' Humidifier Series 2000 purifies the air. Navigate in augmented reality with the AR City app. And more!

In today's mid-week T3 Agenda - Philips aims to clean the air in your home with the new Philips Humidifier Series 2000; Blippar launches the beta version of a new walking navigation app that uses augmented reality; and more...

Keep the air in your home purified with Philips' Humidifier Series 2000

Philips has launched the brand new Philips Humidifier Series 2000, helping you retain comfortable moisture levels in your home by maintaining a constant and even, relative humidity between 40 and 60%.

Using a special NanoCloud Technology creates cleaner air in the home by spreading 99% less bacteria compared to ultrasonic humidifiers. It does this by generating tiny molecules of pure water that are invisible to the eye, and evenly distributes them around the room.

It has a quiet sleep mode, which runs the device at a low noise level, with lights switched off so that you can maintain your desired humidity level even when you are sleeping. The Philips Humidifier Series 2000 is available now from Amazon for only £150.

Navigate the streets of Central London like never before in augmented reality

Blippar has launched a new app that aims to use augmented reality to help you navigate the streets of over 300 cities worldwide. Using data from GPS and Apple Maps, the app aims to be part navigation tool/part live point of interest guide.

The app uses a AR basic navigation (to visualise walking routes in AR) and enhanced map content which overlays information related to your location - for example streets and points of interest. The app is currently available currently in Central London, San Francisco and Mountain View. The beta version of the app is available to download from the App Store now, and works with iOS devices from iPhone 6S upwards.

The iFi nano iDSD Black Label is an affordable DAC for your smartphone

Want to enjoy a portable headphone amp for your phone without breaking the bank? You need the iFi nano iDSD Black Label: a small, portable DAC/headphone amp, packed with hi-res tech and cutting-edge features.

It's perfect for use on the move or at home and uses ‘iPuriier’ noise-busting tech to eliminate common issues with USB connections that affect sound quality. Then there's the ‘True Native’ DAC chipset, which handles PCM and DSD natively (so music signals stay in their original format throughout to maintain purity).

The iFi nano iDSD Black Label will be available shortly with a price tag of £199.