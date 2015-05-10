Street Fighter 5 due out by April 2016 on PS4 and PC

We've heard a few mumblings about Street fighter 5 of late, and now Capcom has confirmed its release window. The latest entry in the fighting game series will be in stores by April 2016; so you've got more than enough time to hone your tekkas before you go head-to-head with your mates.

Capcom revealed in its latest earnings report that Street Fighter 5 will launch during its current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2015.

This matches up with the rumoured Spring 2016 release window that we heard about in March.

On top of that, Capcom also took the time during its earnings report to reveal a sales target for the upcoming fighting game. The developer expects to sell 2 million copies by the end of its current fiscal year. This figure includes copies sold digitally and through retail outlets, Capcom clarified.

Street Fight 5 was announced in December as a PS4 and PC exclusive – bad luck Xbox One owners.

Capcom recently announced plans to run a public beta test that it claims will be the "largest and most ambitious online beta program in franchise history." We don't know when that will kick off, but we do know you can guarantee yourself access by pre-ordering the game.

The latest game in the series was Ultra Street Fighter 4, which released in June on PS3 and Xbox 360 to critical acclaim.

