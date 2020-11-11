Should I buy Canon EOS Rebel T100?

There are entry-level cameras, and there are entry-level cameras that probably shouldn’t exist at all, and the Canon EOS Rebel T100 feels very much like the latter. At least, not in the age of smartphones trying to rival actual digital cameras.

Launched in early 2018, the Canon EOS Rebel T100’s only got less than three years under its belt. However, it already felt dated before it even hit the shelves. To be blunt, it doesn’t have a lot of stand out features. Even Canon knows that, populating its feature page with vague details with words like striking photos, cinematic movies, and effortless creativity.

If you’re wondering if maybe we’re being a little too critical – it’s still an entry-level body, after all – you might feel differently after reading this. But, to sum it up, with the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxies and Google Pixels touting impressive cameras with things like superfast autofocusing and burst shots, impressive metering, excellent image quality, and 4K shooting capabilities, the Canon EOS Rebel T100 will struggle to convince its target market.

(Image credit: Canon)

WHO IS THE CANON EOS REBEL T100 FOR?

That said, the Canon EOS Rebel T100 is an extremely affordable DSLR. At $379.99, it’s certainly an appealing proposition for economizing consumers, especially those who want to get away from their smartphones and learn the basics of photography.

Not to say that all people with smartphones will be impressed by it. In many ways, the iPhone 11s take much better photos and have a better user interface than the Canon EOS Rebel T100 despite the latter’s higher resolution. Most of those users will probably switch back to their smartphones faster than you can say cheese.

However, if you don’t know much about the basics of photography and you’d very much like to learn, this is an incredibly cheap way to start. The Canon EOS Rebel T100 is a decent DSLR for beginner photographers who want to get away from the instantaneous nature of camera phones and just slow things down.

That is, if you can put up with its aging specs and features.

(Image credit: Canon)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE CANON EOS REBEL T100: KEY FEATURES

There’s not a lot of stand out features on the Canon EOS Rebel T100, and there’s even less to recommend. In fact, if you go to its product page on the Canon website, you’ll find it lacking in marquee signage.

However, there are several features worthy of mentioning if you’re interested in this DSLR. The first of those is the price. Its $379.99 price tag is a cheap entry into the DSLR world, perfect for those aspiring photographers with a small budget. If you’re such a one, you wouldn’t want to be spending a lot of money on a more advanced DSLR anyway. Not only will it be too expensive, but the operation may be a little too complicated for beginners.

In that way too, the Canon EOS Rebel T100 is a perfect candidate. It’s got a button configuration that’s simplified and streamlined for new DSLR users, including the Off switch now part of the camera’s mode dial. It’s also lighter at 436g than the EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D, which sits at a slightly higher position in Canon’s entry-level lineup.

And, because its target market includes smartphone users who want to get into the DSLR game, it offers on-the-go image and video transfers via Wi-Fi and the Canon Connect app. That’s for quick mobile editing and social media sharing.

If your phone’s image resolution doesn’t quite satisfy – most smartphones are at 12MP – the Canon EOS Rebel T100 delivers 18MP. That makes a great difference, especially when you’re viewing your images on your laptop or desktop PC.

(Image credit: Canon)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE CANON EOS REBEL T100: THE DOWNSIDES

Unfortunately, as far as entry-level cameras go (including DSLRs, point-and-shoots, and mirrorless ones), the Canon EOS Rebel T100 has quite a list of downsides. It’s got so many dated internals that you’d be forgiven to think that Canon only made it to still make money off a large inventory of old parts.

It has a much older sensor, an older processor, a dated autofocusing system with just 9 AF points, a slow burst rate of only 3fps, native sensitivity of only ISO 100 to 6,400, only 1080p video shooting capability, and a hit-or-miss metering system. That’s without mentioning a smaller 2.7-inch display that has no touchscreen capabilities, and the lack of Bluetooth connectivity. What’s more, is its battery life is rated at a measly 500 shots.

Forget camera phones. Comparing these specs to rival entry-level cameras, they’ll certainly feel a bit antiquated. That said, if you’re a beginner, these probably won’t feel as such for the price.

(Image credit: Canon)

SHOULD YOU BUY THE CANON EOS REBEL T100: VERDICT

The Canon EOS Rebel T100 is a great value for the money for very beginner photographers and smartphone shooters working with a smaller budget. Sure, it has parts and specs – some of which you could trace back to 2010 – including that older sensor, super slow 3fps shooting, and the lack of touchscreen and Bluetooth features.

However, that under-$500 price tag makes it an irresistible buy when you’re getting a higher resolution than your smartphone, an interchangeable lens system with a wide range of compatible lenses, and that unhurried, non-instantaneous way of taking photos. If that’s what you’re looking for, then the Canon EOS Rebel T100 is a perfect match.

Today's best Canon EOS Rebel T100 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Liked this?