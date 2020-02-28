Samsung launches two new Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatches

Samsung has added two new smartwatch models to its Galaxy Watch Active 2 line up in its continued bid to make the best smartwatch for Android users.

The two new models are called the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition and Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE Aluminum, and are available to buy in South Korea, the US, and the United Kingdom.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition is aimed at golfers, with a range of specific features for those who play.

For example, the smartwatch includes a shot distance tracking tool and the 'Smart Caddie' app, which offers information about more than 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

In addition to the software features, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition comes with a sporty, perforated strap, which is breathable and lightweight.



Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Golf Edition is available in Black and Green (44mm) and Pink Gold, White, and Pink (40mm).

The new model is currently available in South Korea, but Samsung has said it will also be available in the United States and Britain, priced at $295 for the 40mm version, and $325 for the larger model.

The second Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch announced is called the 'LTE Aluminum' model. This is aimed at “young customers” and costs the same as the Golf Edition model.

Wearers will be able to make calls and send text messages directly from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE Aluminum, without the need for a phone nearby.

It will be available in two size options – 40mm and 44mm, but you'll be able to choose from three colors: Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold.

The LTE Aluminum version is currently available in South Korea, but will also be introduced in Europe and select Asian countries soon. We'll keep you updated with an exact launch date as soon as we know more.

