New Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint reader is confirmed

A new report suggests the Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature an in-display fingerprint reader, and says the technology is currently being developed by three separate sensor companies.

The news, which is covered by Korean site The Bell, follows T3's speculation that the Galaxy S10 would likely feature both an in-display fingerprint reader and Face ID-style 3D sensing technology.

According to the report, the S10's fingerprint reader will be located under a brand new Infinity Display, which increases in size over the S9 from 5.77-inches to 5.8-inches, most likely because the phone's bezels will once more be reduced in size.

The new Infinity Display with in-screen fingerprint reader is reportedly finalised and set to go into production in November (2018) confirming T3's previous news story that Samsung would likely not debut the tech in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 smartphone.

The technology is currently "being developed by three sensor companies, Qualcomm and Synaptics in the US, and Aegis Tech in Taiwan".

The news about the S10's panel tech also seemingly confirms that its long-rumoured foldable phone will not feature this year, confirming that Huawei is currently closest to launching one.

All of which leads us to believe that the Note 9 must have some other new feature or hardware to lean on this year, especially as Samsung seem to be very confident its capabilities.

An engorged, super-sized battery makes sense, as too does faster hardware and extra HDR display smarts, which would really help the handset push on from last year's already excellent Galaxy Note 8.

Via: The Bell