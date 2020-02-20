New G-Shock X Burton Mudmaster gets unique snow-covered design

Casio has once again teamed up with snowboarding brand Burton to create a new limited-edition version of the rugged G-Shock Mudmaster watch.

The new model’s camouflage pattern is designed to resemble snow-covered trees of British Columbia forests, and was inspired by renowned snowboard photographer Dean Blotto Gray.

Underneath the new design, the watch is like other members of the Mudmaster family. This means a carbon fibre guard structure and carbon-insert bezel to shrug off anything life - or, indeed snowboarding - can throw at it. Large, textured buttons make the watch easy to use while wearing gloves.

(Image credit: Casio)

As well as telling the time and serving up a range of stopwatch, alarm and countdown functions, the Mudmaster also features Bluetooth for connecting to your smartphone, plus location data and step tracking.

The watch also pulls data from your phone to show sunrise and sunset times, and built into the timepiece is a compass, altimeter/barometer, thermometer and accelerometer. The face features physical hands atop a small digital display.

Just like other Mudmasters, the Burton edition is water resistant to 200 metres, shock resistant, offers the time of 38 timezones and 38 cities, is illuminated by LED lighting, and has up to five daily alarms, plus a stopwatch accurate to 1/100th of a second.

(Image credit: Casio)

The GG-B100BTN-1A, to give the Burton edition Mudmaster its full name, is presented in custom packaging with a snow-covered mountain design, along with the logos of Casio G-Shock and Burton. Based in Vermont, USA in 1977, Burton is one of the world’s largest snowboarding brands, with its equipment used by triple Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

The new Mudmaster Burton edition is available from 1 March and is priced at £379.

Liked this?