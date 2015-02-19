You can now turn your iPad into a holographic projector

Science fiction has just become a little more science fact with the HC Tablet, a device that can clip on to your iPad Air 2 and turn it into a holographic projector that can float animated images in mid air.

The HC Tablet was created by Holocube, which as the name suggests knows a thing or two about holograms, and is made out of fingerprint-resistant aluminium; great for those of us non-Jedi folk who still have to use our grubby hands when working technology.

A thin transparent screen (that supposedly blends into the background) is angled above the iPad Air 2's screen, and the images are projected on to that. With the built-in accelerometer of Apple's tablet you're able to move around the projected model and view it as if it was a real object.

The applications for the HC Tablet are pretty exciting, and although it might be a while until we're able to send requests for help with the Rebel Alliance to local hermits, playing multiplayer games and watching media via holograms could be pretty cool.

We might have a while to wait for that as Holocube's devices are primarily aimed at the advertising industry, which means we could be in for a future where Minority Report-esque holographic adverts are a reality.

Hopefully a more consumer-oriented version is on the cards. To see the potential of the HC Tablet, Holocube has created a video showcasing the device.

I see holographic people

Holograms have been a staple of science fiction for years, but there are plenty of products that are bringing holograms into the real world.

Microsoft Holo Lens

Ever wanted to turn your living room into a baffling 3D PowerPoint presentation? Of course you don't, you're not insane/Steve Ballmer/both. Microsoft recently made a big splash with its announcement of the HoloLens, a wearable headset that combines augmented reality and projection to create 3D holograms.

Although holographic versions of Microsoft's drier software offerings aren't exactly exciting (and there's a fear you might one day find yourself trapped in a Blue Screen of Death for eternity), but Microsoft's recent purchase of Minecraft could point to an excellent use of holograms – essentially virtual Lego.

Musion

Musion is a holographic entertainment company that has been getting a lot of attention for its creepily titled 'digital resurrection'. At the Coachella 2012 music festival Tupac Shakur wowed the audience and notched up 15 million YouTube views in just 48 hours.

Musion also digitally resurrected Les Dawson (yes really), in hologram form, which for some reason didn't get quite so many people excited.