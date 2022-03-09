Marvel and Star Wars? No thanks! Here's my top 3 Disney+ films for March 2022

As I stated in T3's Disney+ review, if you like Marvel and Star Wars films and TV shows then you're well catered for on the streaming service. You get literally hundreds of hours of content to watch for your monthly subscription fee.

And, while I do like a bit of superhero and lightsaber fun every now and then, and have watched some Star Wars and Marvel content on Disney+, I'm not a super fan of either of these things.

I liked Loki and WandaVision for example, and I am excited to catch the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series this year, too, but equally I just couldn't get into The Mandalorian and there's plenty of Marvel movies and TV series I haven't seen either, such as Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

But, you know what, I've been a constant subscriber to Disney+ since it launched as it actually delivers a really wide selection of content outside of Marvel and Star Wars and much of that suits my tastes perfectly. Here I pick my top 3 film choices to watch in March 2022 on Disney+, and none of them are Star Wars or Marvel properties.

West Side Story

(Image credit: Disney)

Ah now this was just class. Such a faithful and well-made version of the American classic musical. Steven Spielberg himself directs and it stars Baby Driver lead Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria.

Disney+ delivered to its subscribers when it dropped Hamilton the musical on the service during lockdown and now we've got West Side Story in the mix too. I'd love to see more of these big Broadway musicals in the future.

West Side Story, for those who aren't familiar with it, is a Romeo and Juliet story between two members of rival, ethnically different street gangs. Fun, sad and spectacular to watch.

No Exit

(Image credit: Star | Disney)

The pitch for No Exit (without giving too much away!) is that a woman, who has to stop at an isolated rest strop in the mountains due to a blizzard, discovers a kidnapped child hidden in a vehicle outside – but which person in the rest stop does the vehicle belong to?

That's the jumping off point and to say anything more would spoil this new thriller, which while not a classic in my mind is still defo worth a watch, especially for the action sequences and suspense.

There's no big stars on display but there's some good performances, notably from Havana Rose Liu and Danny Ramirez. It's also under 1 hour 40 minutes, so is short and punchy.

The French Dispatch

(Image credit: Disney)

This is the latest Wes Anderson flick, which Disney+ has along with much of his back catalogue, too. So if you liked films like The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Rushmore you're catered for.

This film is really a vehicle for a collection of short stories, with The French Dispatch, a fictional American newspaper facing closure brining together its very best journalists to create one final issue, with articles becoming the told stories.

It's all very Wes Anderson and stars his usual suspects, including Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. It's not his best work to date in my opinion but still worth a watch if this if your bag. Very whimsical.