iPhone 12 benchmarks just SMOKED every other phone you can buy

Earlier today we heard about the iPhone 12's disappointing battery performance, with the addition of 5G causing both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to actually deliver worst battery longevity than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

It's not all bad news, though, with the iPhone 12, something that is attested to by the latest benchmark scores that have come in for the handset as well as its Pro variant. And, simply put, these benchmarks absolutely destroy every other flagship phone in existence today.

This is one of the most brutal benchmark beatdowns we've ever seen.

As can be seen from the benchmark table below, which comes courtesy of Tom's Guide, who have been testing out both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for review, both phones assert this dominance with Geekbench 5 scores that are orders of magnitude in advance of any other handset.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro dominate the competition. (Image credit: Future)

As can be seen above, the iPhone 12 leads the way with a single-core score of 1,593 and a multi-core score of 3,859, which not only beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max's scores but leaves the next-best phone, the Android Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UItra which posts a single-score score of 985 and a multi-core score of 3,294, dead and buried.

The best Android can offer right now is still hundreds of points off the iPhone 12, which has accelerated away into the distance.

Other also rans include the OnePlus 8T (887 and 3,203), the Google Pixel 5 (596 and 1,617) and even dedicated gaming super phone, the Asus ROG Phone 3 (974 and 3,393).

Here at T3 we were expecting the A14 Bionic to set a new standard, as Apple has a reputation now for leading the way when it comes round to mobile phone processors in benchmarks, but even we were blown away by its scores. That is total, comprehensive market dominance.

So far T3 has not had chance to review the Apple iPhone 12, but rest assured when we do we will look to confirm just how powerful its A14 Bionic really is. From where we're standing now, though, it looks like it is going to deliver killer performance.