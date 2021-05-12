Intel 11th gen processors just got even faster with Tiger Lake-H models

Intel has just added five new consumer processors to its 11th generation Tiger Lake range. The new models are categorized as H-series models and are designed for use with high-performance mobile devices.

The flagship H-series mobile processor is the i9-11980HK, an eight-core with 24MB smart cache and up to 5GHz turbo. This replaces the 10th generation i9-1080HK with two and a half times the bandwidth and goes right up against AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 range.

There is one other i9 and one i7 H-series eight-core model, as well as two six-core i5 models in the lineup. These are designed to cover a range of laptops, from mid-range machines to lightweight and high-performance gaming. In an Intel video presentation, Nick Blair, senior technical marketing manager for Intel, listed Asus, Gigabyte, Lenovo, Acer, Razer, Alienware and HP as brands that would be using the new H-series processor.



We’ve already seen announcements today of the new Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 – all of which will feature the new H-series Intel chip, while the new Alienware X17 is also likely to include it when it launches this summer.

In addition to the consumer models, Intel also introduced a range of business machine processors, including a flagship eight-core i9-11950H and new Intel Xeon W-11000 series models. These are built on the vPro platform, which includes extra security and administration functionality.

While we are yet to see an independent test of the new consumer flagship i9-11980HK against AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX, Intel has claimed it offers 20% better gaming performance. If this is right, I can’t wait to see it in action.