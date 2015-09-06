IMAX’s new 4K cinema system is coming to London

Cinema-goers in Blighty, mark the date. IMAX has announced its new laser projection system comes to Empire Leicester Square cinema next month.

Movie nuts in London will be able to experience IMAX's latest technology from October 2 with Robert Zemeckis' The Walk: An IMAX 3D Experience.

The new system will be the first of its kind in Europe and consists of dual 4K laser projectors, with new optical engines and a suite of proprietary IMAX tech. It can project images with maximum resolution and sharpness; 2D and 3D brightness; and an expanded colour gamut.

As well as the visual upgrade, IMAX has also revised the sound system, now packed with 12 discrete channels plus sub-bass. It includes more side channels and new overhead channels that better position the audio so as everyone hears it properly - regardless of whether they're at the back of the theatre with their legs up or sat in the front row with a cricked neck.

The Empire Leicester Square's "Screen 1" was converted into an IMAX screen in June 2014 and has an 87-footprojectionscreenthat spans from the floor to the ceiling – one of the biggest in the UK.

"We are raising the benchmark once again with the launch of IMAX with laser at Empire Leicester Square – providing film fans in the West End a cinemagoing experience unlike anything they've ever seen or heard before," said Andrew Cripps, president of IMAX in Europe.

Other releases to benefit from the new tech include the new James Bond movie, Spectre,and the eagerly awaited Star Wars: The Force Awakens.