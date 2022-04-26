I tried the Virgin Media Stream and it's much better value than Sky Glass

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Virgin Media has just announced their new Stream device. It's an all in one streaming box that plugs into your television set and lets you access tonnes of TV shows and movies without the need for a satellite dish because it only needs Virgin Media broadband to work.

I was given a demo of the Virgin Media Stream, but you won’t have to wait around to try it yourself because it’s available from the 27th April 2022 for Virgin Media customers.

It can literally turn any TV smart, upgrading your set with features like voice control and you’ll be able to watch everything and anything from live TV and sports to Disney+ and Netflix without a complicated setup, you'll also be able to stream in both Ultra HD and HD.

In comparison to rival tech that is available right now, like the Sky Glass, it's the best value TV streaming box you can buy. You won’t need a whole new TV because it’ll work with what you already have at home. It's worth knowing that Sky has just announced their new Sky stand-alone Stream puck coming later this year which will work in a similar way to this, but the Virgin Media Stream is much better value than even that.

To get the Virgin Stream up and running you just need to pay a one-off £35 activation fee and then it’s all yours, there’s no extra monthly subscription to use it although you will need to pay for Virgin Media broadband and each of your streaming services.

In contrast, Sky Glass starts at £26 per month for their most basic TV plan without any extra streaming services, and right now you have to pay for the TV on top of that as well.

(Image credit: Future)

In a world of mounting costs, Virgin seems to have got it right because they've come up with a way to make managing your streaming subscriptions easier than ever.

You’ll be able to see everything you pay for in one place, and you'll be billed on everything at once on a 30-day rolling contract. Each month you can choose to get rid of the services you haven't been using or choose to sign up to those that you might have been a bit hasty in unsubscribing from.

That's not all though, you'll also get 'Stream credits' where Virgin will give you 10% off on your final bill each month making this the most cost-effective way to pay for your streaming services.

When I tried it out, the Virgin Media Stream device seemed very easy to use. It's just a tiny little box that plugs into your TV through an HDMI cable and connects wirelessly to Virgin broadband router.

The home screen is simply laid out and only displays the services you actually pay for. It's intuitive and fast to use, while the voice search functionality works instantaneously. You'll also get personalised recommendations based on what you usually watch as well as watchlist of content you want to see later.

Admittedly the user interface isn't quite as user-friendly as Sky Glass and you will have to be a Virgin Media broadband customer to get it, but it seems worth it considering the difference in price.

If you're watching your wallet and you want to make sure you're spending your money wisely then the Virgin Media Stream will definitely be worth considering.