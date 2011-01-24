HTC 7 Pro free on £30.65 contract with Vodafone

HTC 7 Pro's Vodafone tariffs are out

The HTC 7 Pro, a Windows Phone 7 handset, has been announced with a Vodafone contract pricing on Expansys.



SIM-free, the HTC 7 Pro costs £459.99. With a Vodafone contract, you could have the handset for free for a 24 month period, which includes 500MB per month, 300 minutes and unlimited texts for £30.65.



The HTC 7 Pro is powered by Windows Phone 7, has a 3.6-inch screen and QWERTY slider keyboard.



It also has a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor, a 5MP camera, 720p HD video recording and will feature Xbox Live, Zune music player, Microsoft Office and other Windows Phone 7 essentials.



Expansys says the HTC 7 Pro is due 11 February 2011.



