HTC 7 Pro free on £30.65 contract with Vodafone

Windows Phone 7 handset incoming in February 2011

By

HTC 7 Pro's Vodafone tariffs are out

The HTC 7 Pro, a Windows Phone 7 handset, has been announced with a Vodafone contract pricing on Expansys.

SIM-free, the HTC 7 Pro costs £459.99. With a Vodafone contract, you could have the handset for free for a 24 month period, which includes 500MB per month, 300 minutes and unlimited texts for £30.65.

The HTC 7 Pro is powered by Windows Phone 7, has a 3.6-inch screen and QWERTY slider keyboard.

It also has a 1Ghz Snapdragon processor, a 5MP camera, 720p HD video recording and will feature Xbox Live, Zune music player, Microsoft Office and other Windows Phone 7 essentials.

Expansys says the HTC 7 Pro is due 11 February 2011.

