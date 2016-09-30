How to get longer iPhone 7 battery life plus a 3.5mm headphone port, all at once

If this isn't a case for an Apple branded adapter battery case, we don't know what is

By

When Apple launched the iPhone 7 it didn't come with a new fancy battery that would fix those daily charge woes, in fact it took away something, the headphone port. But now that can be fixed.

iPhone 7 owners can upgrade their smartphones when they come to pick a case for that crack-prone iPhone screen. The case is called Fuze.

Currently on crowdfunding website Indiegogo, Fuze is an iPhone 7 case which has a built-in battery. For iPhone 7 users the battery is 2,400mAh while larger iPhone 7 Plus cases offer a hefty 3,600mAh battery. In either case that should mean adding a good 8-hours of extra life to your phone.

Somehow, despite its svelte size, this case also crams in a Lightning port to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. That means you can plug in your normal headphones as if this were an older iPhone that still featured the port.

The Fuze case itself is made from a mixture of plastics to ensure strength for protection in case of drops. It will be available in black, white, gold, blue and pink.

If you get in early you can pledge just $50, about £38, to grab yours for a planned release before Christmas.

via The Verge

