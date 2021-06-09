Garmin's new Dash Cams are like mini live-streaming security cameras for your car

Garmin has just announced its all-new range of voice-controlled dash cams for 2021, complete with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options to help drivers capture the moment when incidents occur.

They're called the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, 47, 57, and 67W, and follow on from the very well-reviewed Garmin Dash Cam 66W and Garmin Dash Cam Mini.

The pocket-sized cameras are designed to remain virtually unnoticed on the windshield while recording and automatically saving video of any detected incidents to Garmin’s new online Vault – a secure and simple way users can review and share video clips.

Garmin has also added new Parking Guard and Live View features to the lineup, which will help you keep an eye on your car when it's parked. You'll get alerted of activity with a smartphone notification through the Garmin Drive app.

Whether you choose the car key-sized Dash Cam Mini 2, or step up to the Dash Cam 47, 57, or 67W, you'll get crisp HD video with proprietary Garmin Clarity HDR (High Dynamic Range) optics which capture sharp details day and night.

You can also speak commands to save videos, start and stop audio recordings, snap still pictures and more.

If you opt for the 47, 57 or 67W models, you'll also get GPS to show where and when events happen, driver alerts and a clear 2-inch LCD display on the backside of the camera.

Here is a quick run down of what each camera offers:

Dash Cam Mini 2: Ultra-compact with HD 1080p recording

Dash Cam 47: HD 1080p and GPS

Dash Cam 57: HD 1440p and GPS

Dash Cam 67W: HD 1440p, GPS and extra-wide 180-degree lens captures cross-traffic details

But we're more interested in the new features, and the first of those is Garmin’s new online Vault. The Vault saves videos automatically and stores them securely online for 24 hours. You also have the option to store clips for up to 30 days.

Garmin has also introduced Live View monitoring and Parking Guard alerts. This will let you stream video directly from the camera, and will also inform you if an incident is detected around your car when it's parked.

One of our favourite features about previous Garmin Dash Cams is back – voice control – and it's available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Swedish.

You also get Driver Alerts, such as forward collision and lane departure warnings help encourage a safer driving experience. It'll be interesting to test this, as it's not been the most accurate in the past.

And finally, the new Garmin Dash Cams come with a dual USB charger, which provides an extra port to quickly charge additional electronic devices alongside your dash cam.

The new Garmin Dash Cam series is available now and has suggested retail prices ranging from £99.99 to £199.99.