Entire iPhone 14 range set to feature 120Hz displays but base models are still losing out

Apple is lining up the iPhone 13 for release this year, but we're already hearing whispers about its 2022 flagship. The latest rumor suggests that the iPhone 14 is in for a display upgrade – and it won't be limited to just the premium models.

According to The Elec , LG Display is currently in talks with display equipment manufacturer Avaco that will essentially result in the company being able to supply Apple with LTPO OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate across the entire iPhone 14 series.

This year's iPhone 13 is reported to feature 120Hz refresh rates on the Pro models, while the lineup itself will echo last year's iPhone 12 range. Apple is said to be scrapping the mini after this year, and releasing just two different sized models with the iPhone 14.

The notch is getting smaller this year, if the reports are accurate, but they also indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro models will launch with a holepunch camera, ditching the notch altogether. If Apple is looking for features to set its base and Pro models apart, that could do the job over limiting the higher refresh rate to the more premium iPhone offerings.

FTP's Jon Prosser remains sceptical of this move, but cites The Elec's track record as persuasion enough (for now) not to dismiss this rumor out of hand entirely. The fact that Apple is lagging behind on refresh rates while mid tier Android phones are rolling out with 90Hz displays and above seems crazy to me – especially when you consider the prices you're paying for iPhones every year.

But at least the lower end iPhone 14 models won't be missing out on this essential upgrade, although that giant notch is still going to be annoying.