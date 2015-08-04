What's better than an Apple Watch? A double-sided watch with a huge price tag

Luxury watches are great, with expertly crafted and intricate mechanics powering timepieces that can be passed down through generations, but you know what would make them even better? Even more luxurious? Slapping an Apple Watch on the other side of the strap of course!

To most horologists (or in fact anyone with even a tiny amount of taste) this might sound like a sick joke, but it's exactly what Nico Gerard, a California (where else?)-based luxury watch company has done.

Its Skyview Pinnacle 41mm stainless steel timepiece comes with a double-sided bracelet that holds a 38mm Apple Watch, which turns a perfectly nice looking watch into something that looks as ugly as it is uncomfortable to wear.

The best part? It'll cost a cool $9,300 (around £5,965), but hey, at least they'll chuck in the Apple Watch as well.

Double trouble

If you like the idea of this, but don't think it's quite luxurious enough, then we have some good and bad news for you. The bad news is that you're quite clearly unhinged and should seek help. The good news is that there is an 18 karat gold version, which comes with the Gold Apple Watch Edition available.

How much will this ultimate display of wealth and bad taste set you back? It's a bargain for just $112,000 (around £72,000).

If you fancy splashing out a serious amount of cash, then Nico Gerard is currently taking preorders, with the watches shipping in the next 10 to 12 months – so that's plenty of time to reconsider the purchase and think about your life.