Cheap Hisense 4K TV deal at Walmart: get a 75 inch Smart TV under $1,000

Walmart is still offering one of the best 75 inch 4K TV deals from their March Madness TV sale, which takes $300 off a Hisense Roku Smart TV. Now just $698, shoppers can grab a fully featured 4K Smart TV at an unbeatable price tag.

The recent line of 4K TVs from Hisense have been a surprise to many, with some solid contenders the best TV under $1000. Their latest 4K line takes it even further with improved features, better picture quality and a killer price tag.

Hisense 75" LED 4K Roku Smart TV Now: $698 | Was: $998 | Savings: $300 (33%)

A solid budget-friendly Smart TV that comes with all the bells and whistles, Hisense's Roku TV comes with access to you favorite streaming services right from the display. Combined that with solid picture and color range and you've got a deal well worth the price.View Deal

Running ok Roku TV OS, viewers get the gambit of streaming services and on demand options at their disposal. Stream hundreds of thousands of TV episodes, movies, and more all from the easy-to-use dashboard. There's even access to everyone's favorite streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and many more.

Content isn't the only plus side to this budget-friendly TV deal. This Hisense 4K Smart TV also features HDR support, a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby DTS surround sound support. It's also an excellent option for gamers who want to grab the largest gaming TV for the best price.

At a sale price of just $700, this 4K TV deal at Walmart offers the best value on a TV this large. It may not be an OLED or one of the most popular brands out there, but the cost to size ratio here is unbeatable. Plus, the Roku TV OS seals the deal with a plethora of free content built right into it.

Hisense may be a relatively new player to the Smart TV game, but they've come out swinging with their latest models. This deal well worth a look for those looking to grab a new 4K TV on sale.

