Android 12 info leaked ahead of Google I/O conference

While Google I/O is now just days away, more information has leaked about one of the main talking points: Android 12. So soon after we received renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we now have a sneak peek of the upcoming OS and – as with the Pixel phones – it looks like there are some big changes coming.

According to the info Android 12 will be a “beautiful new experience,” have “stronger privacy and security settings,” and allow “all of your devices to work better together.”

One of the slides – expected to be from a Google I/O presentation shows some of the main UI elements of Android 12. These included the much-anticipated stacked notifications, a new audio player widget, a new weather widget, an analog clock with a snooze/dismiss slider and a new brightness slider paired with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles.

New notifications on Android 12 (Image credit: Front Page Tech)

In addition to the slide, Front Page Tech has managed to get hold of a promo video of Android 12. The 24-second clip shows a number of the new elements coming to the OS, including some of the UI elements from the slide.

One of the most interesting discoveries from this is how unread notifications will show on the phone. It appears that a simple number in a circle will appear next to the clock in the top left corner. This can then be clicked on to reveal the full notifications.

When on the lock screen, the clock appears in huge numbers across the screen (as we saw in the Pixel 6 renders) but the notifications remain in the top left. There also appears to be a new keyboard design shown the video and if these simulations are accurate, a much more fluid feel to the general operation. All finished in a new set of pastel colorings.

The video also uses a phone screen that looks a lot like the Pixel 6 renders – with a central punch hole, rather than to the left. This may just may a coincidence, but it could mean that more info on the Pixel 6 could also be shared next week. At least we don’t have long to wait to find out.