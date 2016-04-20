Amazon Prime now shipping in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield

Amazon has just launched its Prime Now one-hour delivery service in Leeds. You can choose a two-hour window from anytime between 8am and midnight on any day of the week and Amazon will ship it for free.

Two-hour delivery windows are available in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield between 8am and midnight,

It doesn't offer Amazon's full stock, but a mere 15,000 items. These span everything from food and drink to toilet paper to gadgets and toys. You'll have to be a member of Amazon Prime – which costs £79 a year.

If you want to go one better and have one hour delivery (select postcodes only) you can pay a £6.99 delivery charge for the priviledge.

Prime Now launched in London in June 2015 and also operates in Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool.

To use the service, download the dedicated Amazon Prime Now app on your iOS or Android device and start shopping.

The fastest London Prime Now delivery to date was a Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender which was ordered at 10:32am, shipped from Amazon's Bow delivery station and delivered at 10:44am to a postcode in Canary Wharf. Elsewhere, a Moleskine notebook and a tin of sketching pencils were ordered at 20:09, shipped from the Amazon Prime Now facility in Manchester and delivered at 20:24 to a local address in Swinton.

The most popular Prime Now purchase of 2015 was the Fire TV Stick – closely followed by bottled water, Pepsi Max and Terry's Chocolate Orange.

While we're on the topic of Amazon UK, why not check out our Amazon Fire TV Stick review and our Hands on Amazon Kindle Oasis review?