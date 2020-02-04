Best Valentine's Day gifts for him and her 2020: inspiring Valentine's gift ideas

The best Valentine's Day gifts are thoughtful presents that will make the special person in your life smile. But if you're feeling short on inspiration, fear not: when it comes to brilliant Valentine's Day gift ideas, we've got your back. On this page, you'll find our pick of the best Valentine's gifts around.

One easy win is Valentine's Day flowers. We've been reviewing the best flower delivery services and you'll find our top recommendation below. But flowers alone won't cut it. You need to impress with a Valentine's Day gift that shows how much you care – so read on for the very best Valentine's Day gifts you can buy right now.

Top 5 Valentine's Day gift ideas

1. Bellabeat Leaf Chakra A beautiful, unique and holistic fitness tracker Reasons to buy + Embedded with natural crystal + 6 months battery life + Connects to smart phone Today's Best Deals $90.88 View at Amazon

Improve your wellbeing with this smart jewellery. This Leaf Chakra pendant is a wellness tracker that links up to your smart phone and can track your sleep, activity and meditation. It is embedded with a natural healing crystal – choose from Rose Quartz or Onyx. It doesn’t have any screens or buttons and can be worn as a necklace or a clip, making it a truly versatile, smart and beautiful piece of jewellery. If your other half is spiritual or holistic, this is a unique gift that will be appreciated greatly.

2. Ascent Bath Salts Relax and unwind in the tub this Valentines Reasons to buy + 100% vegan + All natural ingredients £26 from Couvertune & Garbstore

Allow your partner to relax and unwind with these pink Himalayan bath salts infused with soothing minerals. Simply sprinkle into a bubble bath and let them work their magic. These are perfect for anyone who has sensitive skin as they contain only natural ingredients and no alcohol so they will keep you moisturised. They are also 100% vegan so you can soak in the tub guilt free.

3. Foreo Luna Mini 2 The high-tech beauty product for flawless looking skin Reasons to buy + Removes 99.5% of all dirt + Deep cleanse in 30 seconds Today's Best Deals $119 View at Amazon

Impress her with this high-tech beauty gadget that takes cleansing to a whole new level. The Luna Mini 2 is a facial massager and cleanser in one, with 12 different massage settings and intensities. It also features something called glow boost mode, with a larger brush head which will leave you looking glowy all day long. It’s said to remove 99.5% of all oil and dirt, so that your pores are cleaner than ever. This smart little cleanser connects to your smartphone app, so you adjust the settings and also use the “find my Luna” function if you happen to misplace it.

4. FYEO Couples photoshoot Get saucy with this couples photoshoot Reasons to buy + Free photograph included + Professional photographer guidance + MAC makeup £99 from BuyaGift

Spice things up with your partner and try out your very own photoshoot. This is a great unique gift if you’re wanting to do something a little bit different, and it’s one you can both enjoy together. You’ll have your very own professional photographer who will help you set the scene for your photoshoot and you can choose to bare as little or as much as you want. There will also be MAC makeup available so you can get your look just right, and at the end of the shoot, you get to choose your favourite photo to keep for free. You are also able to purchase more if you wish. This is a really personal gift you’ll be able to look back on and remember. You can also buy a boudoir photoshoot for one for £99 from BuyaGift.

5. F&M Valentines Hamper Indulge in some sweet treats this Valentines Day Reasons to buy + Full of sweet and savoury treats + Personalised message £250 from Fortnum & Masons

You can’t go wrong with this Fortnum and Mason Valentines hamper which includes everything from chocolate and sweets to wine, tea and biscuits. Indulge your loved one with this wicker basket of goodies and enjoy a romantic feast together. Included in this hamper is Blanc de Blanc Champagne, Heart Chocolate Selection Box, Milk Chocolate Coated Raspberries, Salted Caramel biscuits and Jasmine Pears Tea Tin – to name but a few! It may seem like quite a steep price, but when you work out the value of everything inside it, it’s actually great value for money.

6. Personalised Boxers Always remind them of you with your face on their underwear Reasons to buy + Funny gift + Personalised Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a novelty item £23 from Etsy

If you and your partner don’t tend to take Valentines day too seriously, then these novelty personalised boxers are sure to make your other half laugh! Make sure they’re always thinking of you by having your face printed on their boxers. It doesn’t have to be your face of course; you can get whatever you like printed on these boxers. They come in sizes small to extra large

7. Swatch You've Got Love A special watch for Valentine's Day Reasons to buy + Perfect for watch lovers + Limited Edition + Special packaging £66 from Swatch

Swatch's new Valentine's Special comes in white colour featuring a red love letter on the dial. Its calendar wheel covered with emoji shows how many ways there are to express your love. Wrapped in a love letter packaging; this limited and numbered edition of 5.020 pieces is as rare as true love. Better, hold onto it!

7. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons Break for Two Indulge in fine food and exquisite gardens during this romantic overnighter for deux Specifications Best for: A romantic night away Gift Type: Experience Reasons to buy + Enjoy it together + Includes a keepsake from your stay Reasons to avoid - Expensive for only one night

A good general rule of thumb for Valentine’s Day gifting is that if it’s got a French name, it’s got to be a winner, and this logic certainly applies when it comes to a stay at Raymond Blanc joint Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in rural Oxfordshire.

This romantic gastronomic experience for two encompasses an overnight stay in one of the country house hotel’s plush Junior Suites, the ideal setting for l’amour, but the big seller is a fabulous, button-bursting five-course meal at the hotel’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant.

As a sweet finishing touch for foodies, you’ll also get a copy of Monsieur Blanc’s Foolproof French Cooking to keep that Gallic magic going all year round.

8. Sailing Weekend in Devon An action-packed weekend for budding sailors, or just a bit of a jolly Specifications Best for: Adventurous types Gift Type: Experience Reasons to buy + It's something to do together + All inclusive Reasons to avoid - Can’t guarantee the British weather Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want to do something this Valentine’s Day rather than just give a material gift, adventurous experience days have become increasingly popular as a romantic gift idea. This sailing weekend for two is a great way for you and your partner to spend some quality time together, and what better way to do so than on a luxury 40 foot yacht just off the Dorset coast.

Once purchased, this weekend trip can be booked any time between April and October, which means you can save it for a time when the British weather is most likely to be on its best behaviour.

You’ll get all your food and drink included, starting with waking up to a gorgeous breakfast on the yacht, followed by an action-packed day of learning how to sail and then a fun evening of dinner and drinks at your chosen location. It’s the perfect romantic getaway.

9. The Heston Blumenthal Smart Waffle Maker Cook your way to their heart Specifications Best for: Sweet-toothed romantics Gift Type: Culinary Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If your significant other is partial to a warm, sugary breakfast in bed then you need to get them this waffle maker. It really is the smartest waffle maker out there.

Featuring Waffle IQ, smart cooking technology that automatically calculates cooking times based on your preferred waffle style (classic, buttermilk, Belgian or chocolate) and colour (from light to dark). Pour in the batter mix and the maker will do the rest.

If you get the end of cooking time and decide you’d like a bit of extra crunch, there’s a nifty ‘Bit More’ functions that allows you to add a little extra time without having to reset the timer.

Expect thick, fluffy waffles thanks to deep cooking plates. That’s lazy Sunday mornings sorted!

10. Rega Planar 1 White A traditional record player that makes for a thoughtful gift for music lovers Specifications Best for: Music lovers Colour: White Gift Type: Tech Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Great sound quality Today's Best Deals $475 View at Amazon

There’s something ever so nostalgic about listening to vinyl, and if you and your S.O. have a favourite record, then this turntable could make for a grand and romantic gesture you both can enjoy.

Its sleek, glossy finish won’t look out of place in any modern or traditional home, and it features a low 24v motor which reduces vibrations for a refined sound quality like no other.

If you’re not too clued up on turntables, then don’t panic. The Rega Planar 1 is incredibly user-friendly and pretty budget friendly, too.

11. Uuni 3 Portable Wood Pellet Pizza Oven When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore Specifications Best for: Foodies Colour: Silver Gift Type: Cooking Reasons to buy + Cook pizza in just 60 seconds + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Outdoor use only - Not the best looking pizza oven we've seen Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for something a little more unique than taking your partner out for a candlelight dinner, then this wood oven would certainly heat things up nicely. This portable pizza oven is perfect for gardens or outdoor kitchens, heating up to 500 degrees Celsius and allowing you to cook fresh pizza in just 60 seconds!

If you’ve recently moved into a new home together this makes an especially thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. What's more, it will serve you well for date night for years to come, and will be handy in the summer as a more efficient BBQ when you have guests over.

You will need to stock up on wood pellets and make sure you clean the oven regularly for the best results, but if you and your spouse are total foodies, this is the gift for you.

12. Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition Because couples who gym together, stay together Specifications Best for: Sporty types Gift Type: Fitness tech Reasons to buy + It’s the best fitness tracker available right now Reasons to avoid - No built-in GPS Today's Best Deals Low Stock $117.57 View at Amazon 368 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Did you as a couple resolve to get fit and active in 2019? Give your other half a helping hand of motivation to up their activity with the Fitbit Charge 3.

It’s hands down the best fitness tracker on the market right now. As as well as the standard features of sleep tracking and step and calorie counting, you can get granular by setting goals and targets for all kinds of daily activity (stairs climbed, for example), but also more intense exercise. It’s heart rate monitor is way better than that of your average fitness band too.

This is a great gift for someone who is serious about their fitness, whether they already are a regular exerciser, or are serious about getting serious.

13. Nintendo Switch A gaming gift to celebrate your favourite Player 2 Specifications Best for: Gamers Colour: Black, red and blue Gift Type: Console Reasons to buy + Great for competitive couples + Huge variety of games Reasons to avoid - Might get a bit competitive Today's Best Deals $8.99 View at Amazon 940 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you ask us (and you kind of did), the Nintendo Switch is a surprising contender for most versatile Valentine’s Day present. If the intended recipient prefers to play solo, they can hole up and disappear into Skyrim or Zelda; if they’re feeling sociable, you can play together in tabletop mode or even beam it to the TV for an old-school vibe.

With a variety of games and a huge abundance of minigames to choose from, it really is the gift that keeps on giving, whether you’re having a romantic evening at home pelting each other with blue shells, or hosting a high-tech games night for your most competitive friends.

14. Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit For those who prefer their botanicals in liquid form Specifications Best for: Gin lovers Gift Type: Alcohol Reasons to buy + More personal than just buying a bottle + You can try multiple flavours Reasons to avoid - If they don’t like gin (obviously) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Gin connoisseurs are a tricky bunch to buy for. Pick up anything too mainstream and they’ll already have tried it, but go too “out there” and you risk wasting your money on an exotically-flavoured tipple they just don’t enjoy.

Save yourself the risk and opt for this make your own gin kit. It includes everything you need (minus vodka) to turn a cheap spirit into delicious gin.

15. men-ü Shave Facial Essentials Fully equip him for a smooth, patch-free shave Specifications Best for: Skincare-conscious men Gift Type: Grooming Reasons to buy + A great way to test multiple products + Includes a shaving brush + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Will your man tone? Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If the man in your life has trouble getting the perfect shave, the Shave Facial Essentials kit from men-ü should be at the top of your Valentine’s Day gift list.

The kit comes with the synthetic fibre PRO BLACK shaving brush. In contrast to badger hair brushes, the man-made fibre is less absorbent (therefore wasting less product) and generates a creamier lather whilst stimulating the skin to raise hairs from the follicle for a closer shave.

He’ll be well equipped with the men-ü Healthy Facial Wash, Matt 'Skin Refresh' Gel, and Facial Moisturiser that cleanse, tone and moisturise the skin to complete the shaving process.

16. Canon SELPHY CP1200 Photo Printer Instantly turns your smartphone snaps into physical photos Specifications Best for: Scrapbookers Colour: White Gift Type: Tech Reasons to buy + Streamlined design + Good value for money + Water-resistant prints Reasons to avoid - Needs to be replenished with specific accessories Today's Best Deals $89.99 View at Canon

Nothing beats the memories we make with the people we love, and pictures are essential parts of those experiences, whether those images capture time spent at concerts or the destinations you passed through on road trips.

In this age of camera phones and Snapchat, we rarely create keepsakes from the photos we take, but this sleek photo printer lets you turn pictures you snapped with a smartphone or tablet into physical photos you can put on your wall or desk.

The Canon SELPHY CP1200 comes with a power cord, but it also runs on battery, with each charge giving you 54 prints. Note though that you’ll need to restock ink and paper with Canon’s dedicated “photo packs” that contain enough of each supply for a set number of pictures.

17. Beats Studio 3 Wireless Red Headphones On-ear Bluetooth headphones in a fitting Valentine's Red Specifications Best for: Audiophiles Colour: Red Gift Type: Tech Reasons to buy + Most natural-sounding Beats yet + Integrated Apple W1 chip provides seamless pairing + Up to 40 hours of battery life after a full charge Today's Best Deals $182 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If your loved one is an audiophile, these upscale headphones help him or her gain a renewed appreciation for much-adored tunes. The Beats Studio3 Wireless are also great for people who prefer to listen to their tunes in noisy environments, such as while walking to work in a busy city, thanks to their neat noise-cancelling tech.

Featuring Beats' remarkable 'Pure ANC' (Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling) technology, these headphones actually monitor your listening environment, whether that's on a bus or train or in the office or gym, so that it can best block out ambient noise.

The wide variety of colours and finishes makes it easy to bring a stylish element to the gift, but we think that you've got to go for the Valentine's-inspired red.

18. NIX Advance High-Res Digital Photo Frame An unobtrusive frame that lets you show off your favourite photos or videos Specifications Best for: Minimalists Gift Type: Tech Reasons to buy + Works with SDHC and SD cards, as well as USB thumb drives + The LED backlight display delivers excellent brightness + Built-in motion sensor automatically turns the frame on and off Reasons to avoid - It's not like having real photos to hold Today's Best Deals $59.99 View at Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you share a home with someone who's a bit of a minimalist and scoffs at the idea of printing dozens of cutesy pictures to pass around at family gatherings, help them add a personal touch to the home still with a digital photo frame.

Simply insert your phone's memory card (or a USB drive holding photos you've downloaded) and this frame will work with them to display all of your photos and videos in a slideshow-like format. Just remember to pick and choose if there are some holiday snaps you don't want the whole family seeing.

It's really easy to set up and to control by using the remote control to easily flip through photos. What's more, it's fully portable and can be set down on any flat surface anywhere in the home thanks to the included stand.

19. Adidas Adicross Classic Golf Shoes Classic, stylish shoes for the discerning golfer Specifications Best for: Golfers Colour: Grey, White, Black Gift Type: Apparel Reasons to buy + A classic shoe + Three colour choices Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re finding it increasingly difficult to support your other half on the green whilst he's wearing garish trousers and sweater vests, it's time to take action.

Yes get them a gift they'll use and love, but also take the chance to restyle their golfing attire and make it a lot more bearable. We think that meeting in the middle with some stylish but functional golf shoes could make the best Valentine's Day gift.

This pair from Adidas are available from Amazon and Golfbidder in three different colours and will ensure your other half will still boss the green without sacrificing on style.

Flowers for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for something a little more traditional, then there are some great places to order flowers that go above and beyond what you can pick up at a supermarket or garage.

Our personal favourite is Bloom & Wild, who not only deliver gorgeous bouquets and gift sets, but they also offer a subscription service whereby you can deliver letterbox flowers to your beloved every month.

The flowers are specially packed to be posted through a letterbox, removing the need to worry about the lucky recipient missing the delivery. Why not try a three-month subscription for just £60?

