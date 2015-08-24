T3 Awards 2015: will your laptop or tablet of the year be Windows, OS X, iOS or Android?

Previous Next 2/7

Apple iPad Air 2

The iPad Air 2 is the best tablet ever created - and that's not us getting excited over an Apple product for the sake of it.

From the amazing engineering that got it so thin and yet still feel premium, to the A8X chip which has given the tablet more grunt than anything else out there, we just love playing with it.

With iOS 8.1 on board, some of the bugs with the new OS have been fixed and the ability to reply to messages within other apps is a real boon. The battery life is more than acceptable, the camera has been upgraded, and the screen upgrades genuinely make viewing web pages or videos on-the-go a joy. The price is even comparable to the rest of the market.

The only gripe we have really is that while the middle option has doubled from 32GB last year to 64GB at the same price point this year, the entry-level model remains at 16GB.

But make no mistake: Apple has created a masterpiece in the tablet market here. Once again, we're struggling to work out how it's going to better itself next time around.

