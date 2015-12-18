Here are all the new Android Wear watch faces in one place

Previous Next 10/16

Moods of Norway

Now you can live like a Norwegian and celebrate Norse holidays thanks to handy themed reminders on your watch. There are 36 different events throughout the year that will refresh the face, and you can also choose to display them outside of holidays too. So there's lots of customisation. It's the opposite of Henry Fords famous maxim “you can have any colour as long as it's black”. More Fjord than Ford.