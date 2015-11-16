Future gadgets now: hottest realised concept tech of 2015

Previous Next 10/21

NEEO

With the smart home actually becoming a 'thing', the next problem we'll no doubt face is how to control all our separate components, without juggling a 100 different apps. While Works with Nest and Apple's HomeKit are working on the solution, the NEEO is actually much simpler and has the ability to work with anything. The futuristic looking, aluminium and glass clad remote wouldn't look out of place on the Enterprise and has the design chops to make even Apple stand up and take note. Along with the remote, is the 'Brain' which connects to your home network and learns everything you've got hooked up, from your TV, to your Sonos and even your Hue bulbs and Nest Thermostat, you can then control everything with one device.

£329 |NEEO