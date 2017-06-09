E3 2017: What we're expecting from this year's big show in LA (incl. how to watch)

And so it's that time of year again. The biggest movers and shakers in the world of console and PC gaming descend on the City of Angels to showcase their wares to gaming public and press.

This year's event could prove to be the biggest one yet, as well. We have Microsoft set to unveil (and hopefully rename) Project Scorpio as the big M's answer to PS4 Pro. Then there's Sony and its already heavy list of PS4 exclusives, while Nintendo prepares to drop more heat for Nintendo Switch.

So to get you in the mood for the next few days, here are some of the things you're almost certainly going to see this coming weekend and into next week...

First off, when are the big conferences?

Just so you don't end up missing the big announcements and reveals as they happen live, here's a list of all the big shows at E3 2017:

Saturday 10 June

Electronic Arts - 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT

Sunday 11 June

Bethesda - 9pm PT/12am ET/5am BST

Microsoft - 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT

Monday 12 June

Sony - 6pm PT/9pm ET/2am GMT

Ubisoft - 1pm PT/4PM ET/9pm BST

Tuesday 13 June

Nintendo - 9am PT/12PM ET/5pm GMT

Electronic Arts

EA almost always opens proceedings at E3, so expect its offering to be every bit as predictable as previous years. The freshly unveiled FIFA 18 will get a big showing with more details on FUT changes, the new Icons (which replace Legends) and more.

EA's big investment in Star Wars means the universe of Force bending and patricide will take centre stage again with (we hope) actual gameplay for Star Wars Battlefront 2. Will this be the year we finally get a look the Amy Hennig-penned, Visceral Games-developed project?

If not there are plenty of other as yet unannounced Star Wars titles in development (including one at Titanfall director Respawn). We're also expecting plenty of time with the new Madden.

Bethesda

The house that Fallout and The Elder Scrolls built has had a very busy 12 months - what with Dishonored 2, Prey and The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind now out in the wild - but there's no doubt plenty of games left up Bethesda's sleeve.

The rumours heavily suggest we're going to get a new Wolfenstein game, so we can't wait to see what MachineGames has been working on since The Old Blood dropped in 2015.

There's also a good chance we could see a new, full-fat Elder Scrolls game. TESO is developed by Zenimax Online after all, not internally by Bethesda itself, and it has been a whopping five and a half years ago since Skyrim first released. (Although studio head honcho Todd Howard has confirmed the game is still deep in development so maybe it'll just be a tease.)

Talking of Skyrim, we should get some gameplay or at least a date for the much-anticipated Switch version of that classic action-RPG. It was one of the non-Nintendo first-party highlights of the Switch pre-launch hype train, so we're expecting to see it unleashed very soon.

Microsoft

Here we go. The first of the Big Three (or the Big Two as its been for many a year). For Microsoft, everything is going to hinge on Project Scorpio. The heavily-upgraded Xbox One is where the Big M will be hedging all its bets, hoping to fare far better than it did in 2013 when it unveiled the original Xbox One.

Microsoft really needs to sell the game-changing nature of its new hardware so expect that 4K support and its upgraded processor to be a big selling point for Scorpio (as well as a heavy list of launch titles). Sure, we're expecting a big slot for Sea of Thieves and the slightly delayed Middle-earth: Shadow of War, but could we see some new titles, too?

We're at least expecting Turn 10 to debut Forza Motorsport 7 (complete with native 4K support via Project Scorpio) and there's a good chance we might see at least a hint of Halo 6 (although we've already had Halo Wars 2 so don't expect the next chapter of Master Chief to drop before 2018).

Microsoft should dedicate at least a small slot to its new subscription service, Xbox Games Pass. Offering what will be a gradually growing library of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, XGP could work in tandem with Project Scorpio to give Microsoft a one-two punch of goodwill.

Nintendo

Nintendo might not be holding an on-site keynote like Microsoft and Sony (the Big N has seemingly left those in-house shows behind forever), but it still has plenty of momentum going into its live Nintendo Spotlight on Monday afternoon.

First, there's Nintendo Switch. With its honeymoon period now drawn to a close, Ninty really needs to bring the big guns out to show its new console won't be going the way of Wii U and stagnating into a slow death. Expect lots of Splatoon 2 in the run up to its summer release, but we're expecting some new gameplay from Super Mario Odyssey as this is set to be the publisher's biggest first-party release of the year outside of Breath of the Wild.

Talking of Zelda, it's been heavily rumoured that Ninty's next big foray into the lucrative (but perpetually fickle) world of mobile gaming will be a new adventure in Hyrule, but we're also expecting a new Animal Crossing on mobile before the end of 2017 so perhaps Nintendo will save this one for a Nintendo Direct later in the year.

And what's all this news of an updated version of Pokemon Sun and Moon coming to 3DS, but not Switch? A version is almost certainly coming to Nintendo's flagship device, but don't be shocked if a confirmation doesn't happen at E3. Sad face.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft may have changed its presenting lineup for 2017 (which is a shame, because Aisha Tyler had become one its best parts), but don't expect it to go too far against the grain when it comes to the games it showcases.

Firstly, we're expecting the newly announced Far Cry 5 to take centre stage - hopefully with an extended gameplay trailer that allays fears that the next installment isn't as derivative of its own formula as FC4 was.

We should also see Assassin's Creed Origins officially unveiled. The game is supposedly taking the series back to Ancient Egypt, using the hot deserts of North Africa to give the stab-happy franchise something of a soft reboot. We'd imagine Origins will likely drop sometime in October/November 2017 so expect a nice chunk of gameplay to wet your appetite following the series' two-year break.

Will Origins be the final game Ubi shows off in its 'final reveal' of the show or will we see the French publisher opt for something else entirely unexpected? It's been five years since Splinter Cell Blacklist after all, with rumours suggesting the stealth series is indeed getting a new game with Michael Ironiside returning as Sam Fisher...

Sony

With Microsoft likely showcasing what could be the rejuvination of the Xbox brand with Project Scorpio and plenty of Switch-related news from Nintendo, now comes the time for Sony to step up to the plate and deliver for PS4, PS4 Pro and PSVR.

So no Death Stranding, we know that at least. The avant garde PS4-exclusive is still deep in development, but Kojima will be in LA so who knows what might happen? Then there's the case of The Last of Us 2. Rumours suggest the Naughty Dog sequel to one of the best game of recent years could make an appearance at E3 this year, but considering how early the game is in development we're very skeptical (especially considering how ND will want to keep attention focused soley on Uncharted).

So Uncharted. Nathan Drake-less Uncharted, no less. The Lost Legacy, a story-based DLC for Uncharted 4 that's rapidly transforming into something far grander, was one of the highlights of last year's show so we're expecting a nice, long on-stage demo to show off Chloe's new adventure in India.

The new God of War, complete with Kratos' new beard and even newer child, should also appear. We're genuinely excited for a new GoW (especially with its new Norse setting) so expect plenty of shouting and a torrent of claret. Insomniac Games' PS4-exclusive Spider-Man game should also get an airing (especially as it's set for release in 2017).

Days Gone, the Sons of Anarchy meets The Last of Us mashup, is also on the cards for Sony's keynote. Zombies seem perpetually in vogue, but let's hope this new horror open-worlder does more than make World War Z into a game. Oh and with Vita basically flatlining for Sony, we should see the firm focus its remaining attention on PSVR and some potential new titles (we hope).