The best flowers for Mother’s Day 2020: beautiful bouquets for all budgets

It's never been easier to buy Mother's Day flowers online. Mother's Day 2020 falls on Sunday 22 March this year, so it's a little way off yet, but it's not a bad idea to get your flower order in early. Whether you're looking to treat the mum in your life to a premium bouquet, or you're searching for the best cheap Mother's Day flowers you can buy, you'll find our pick of the best Mother's Day flower delivery services in this guide.
Flower delivery services have bloomed in recent years. Online florists have nailed how to deliver flowers by post so that they arrive alive, on time and in great condition. Some, like eflorist and Interflora, work with local florists who will hand-deliver your bouquet; others, like Bloom & Wild, offer ‘letterbox flowers’ – bouquets of flowers that are packed flat, inside ventilated letterbox-sized boxes, so the recipient doesn't have to be home when they arrive. Letterbox flowers usually come with plant food to keep them going for longer and pro tips on how to arrange them, and make a great Mother's Day gift for creative mums particularly.
The best Mother's Day flower delivery services don't just send flowers by post, though. Many of the online florists in this list also offer luxury hampers – letting you add chocolates or wine to your Mother’s Day flower order – or you can choose a luscious house plant instead, for a longer-lasting gift. Here's our pick of the best online flower delivery services out there.
10 best flowers to send on Mother's Day
- Pink or yellow lilies
- Light roses
- Carnations
- Tulips
- Sunflowers
- Orchids
- Irises
- Lisianthus
- Gerber daisies
- Freesia
The best Mother's Day flower delivery services
1. Bloom & Wild
The best premium flowers for Mother's Day, with stunning bouquets and lovely letterbox flowers – plus £10 off your first order
Bloom & Wild specialises in beautiful, hand-tied bouquets and luxury letterbox flowers. We particular like the The Clemmie bouquet (£27), pictured above – stunning letterbox flowers that are inspired by holiday sunsets. They're delivered through the postbox, so you don't need anyone home to receive them, and like all Bloom & Wild letterbox flowers, they come with pro styling tips from the online florist.
We also love The Elena (£38), a classic pre-arranged bouquet with la belle roses, softly scented stocks, limonium and eucalyptus. But there are plenty of stunning flowers to choose from at Bloom & Wild, all of which come with optional add-ons, such as chocolate, candles, toys and so on.
Bloom & Wild also offer a flower subscription service, so if you’d like to really treat someone, take a look at the different options on the site. Alternatively, for ultimate luxury, choose a hamper: there are currently five on offer.
Bear in mind that for free next-day Royal Mail delivery before Mother's Day, you’ll need to order by 5:30pm on Weds 18 March; and for premium-courier delivery on Sunday 31 March, you’ll need to order by 4:30pm on Saturday 21 March.
2. Moonpig Mother’s Day flowers
The best luxury Mother’s Day flower hampers
Moonpig has Mother’s Day flowers and plants in every colour, from freshly cut roses, lilies and tulips to orchids and more. You can choose between beautiful courier-delivered bouquets, letterbox-friendly selections, luxury flower hampers with prosecco or chocolates, and longer-lasting house plants. We especially like the elegant Sweetness bouquet, £22 – a classy collection of cream LA lilies, pink antirrhinums and pink bouvardia – and the Letterbox Mixed Alstroemeria (£20). Or for a real treat, the luxury prosecco hamper £35 is worth a look. Bear in mind that Moonpig doesn’t deliver on Sundays – so you’ll need to order your flowers to arrive before Mothering Sunday itself (although if you’re choosing letterbox flowers, that'll give unopened buds a chance to bloom).
3. Serenata Flowers
The best last-minute Mother’s Day flower delivery service
Want your Mother's Day flowers to be delivered on Mothering Sunday itself? Serenata Flowers has your back. Unlike some flower delivery services, this online florist offers free delivery seven days/week, and you’ve got until 7pm on Saturday 30 March to place your Mother's Day order – which is ideal if you've left it until the last minute. Plus, no matter where your mum lives in the UK, Serenata will deliver them for free. The bouquets themselves are gorgeous, with a wide collection of blooms in all shapes, colours and for any budget. Our favourites? Aztec Sun (pictured, £24.99
£29.99) and Freya £39.99 ( £49.99) – but there’s an option for everyone on the Serenata site. You can also bump your order up to a Deluxe or Grande size, or add special extras like chocolate, a card or even a vase for a few extra quid.
4. Flying Flowers
Beautiful Mother’s Day flowers - and you get free Guylian chocolates with all bouquets
When it comes to sheer choice and value, Flying Flowers easily does some of the best Mother’s Day flowers in the UK. There’s a huge, vibrant selection on offer – deep red roses, dazzling yellow carnations, bright blue statice – as well as house plants and luxury hampers to choose from. The bouquet sizes are generous, giving great value for money (and some even come with 25 per cent extra free). Delivery is free, and whichever option you choose you’ll get a personalised card message. We especially like the Mother’s Day Radiance bouquet (£29.99, pictured), Antique Rose and Antirrhinum (£29.99), and Vibrant Beauty (£28.99), which comes with 100 per cent extra free roses. Or if you really want to show some love, you could consider a monthly flower subscription. Flying Flowers offers three, six and 12-month flower delivery options, for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Just bear in mind that Flying Flowers doesn't do Sunday deliveries, so these won't arrive on Mothering Sunday itself.
5. eflorist
Great deals make eflorist the best cheaper flower delivery service – and it has the longest freshness guarantee too
Another good flower delivery service, eflorist is running some very tempting deals on its Mother’s Day flowers. You can buy a gorgeous bouquet of tulips for £15.99, down from £31.99 – that’s almost half price; while other select bouquets have a £10 discount and come with a free box of chocolates as well (like the beautiful Mayfair bouquet, which is currently £29.99 instead of £39.99). eflorist partners with florists all over the UK, which means they can guarantee their flowers will stay fresh for longer. That's why they're able to offer an impressive seven-day freshness guarantee – the longest on this list. And like Serenta and Bloom & Wild, they’ll deliver on Mothering Sunday itself. Just watch out for the service fee at checkout, which varies depending on the delivery service required to deliver your flowers.
