Sky Glass summer sale gets you a new Sky TV from just £4.50 pm – I own three already and couldn't recommend them more

Sky has been on a roll recently. As well as add HBO Max, Disney+ and Hayu to its Ultimate TV plan – which already included Netflix and Sky's own channels – it has branched out into the world of smart home with its own video doorbell and other devices.

And now it has launched a new offer on Sky Glass that's simply too good to miss. As an owner of a Sky Glass Gen 2 and two Sky Glass Air TVs, I can safely say that the overall package they offer is unsurpassed in the UK.

Save £72 Sky Glass Air 43-inch: was £309 now £237 at Sky You can get the 43-inch Sky Glass Air for just £237 or a super low £4.50 per month over 48-months at no interest (plus a £20 upfront fee). You'll need to add a Sky Essential or Ultimate subscription from £15 extra, but both also include Netflix and Discovery+.

The Sky Glass Air is extremely good value. You get a 4K HDR TV in 43-, 55- or 65-inch screen sizes, that has great clarity and image performance for its price point. And at just £4.50 per month for the 43-inch version (usually £6), you really can't go wrong.

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Alternatively, you can step up to the Sky Glass Gen 2 from £11 per month. This includes a Dolby Atmos surround sound system in the frame, including height channels. It also sports a Quantum Dot display for even better colour saturation and HDR presentation.

Save £144 Sky Glass Gen 2 43-inch: was £699 now £555 at Sky The Sky Glass Gen 2 is Sky's best TV yet and features a full Dolby Atmos sound system in its included soundbar. You can either get a big discount when buying it outright, or pay from just £11 per month with £20 upfront on a no interest plan.

The Sky Glass Gen 2 is also available in 43-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes.

Both TV models will require a subscription to one of Sky's streaming packages – Sky Essential TV or Sky Ultimate TV. These are priced at £15 and £24 per month respectively.

The Essential TV plan gives you 100 channels, including the UK's Freeview lineup and Sky Atlantic, plus Netflix and Discovery+ for free.

Upgrading to Ultimate TV gives you a whole lot more, though. You get more than 130 channels, including all of Sky's entertainment stations, plus Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hayu and Discovery+.

The streaming service subscriptions alone are worth more than £20 per month.

All content streams to the Sky Glass TV over Wi-Fi or a wired internet connection, whichever the model. And as well as available via dedicated apps, each of the streaming services is integrated into the Sky OS experience, so you can continue watching a show regardless of the platform that streams it.

Voice search and commands also work across all partnering apps.

What's more, if you own additional Sky Glass TVs – or the Sky Stream puck – your entertainment synchronises across all your devices, so your wishlist will appear on each, and you can continue shows on a different device to the one you paused it on.

Certainly, I've not looked back since swapping my kitchen TV for a 43-inch Sky Glass Air at the end of last year.