If I could have one TV upgrade, it'd be this LG OLED panel

I've been the happy owner of an LG C2 for a few years now, a TV that I bought for just under £1,000 in a Black Friday sale and never regretted for even an instant. Right from the start, I've loved its deep, inky OLED blacks and vivid colours, and it also plays beautifully with my PS5 Pro to automatically switch on gaming modes and settings.

Still, the grass is always greener on the other side, and while I really have no complaints at all about my C2, the fact is that it's now four generations old – this year saw the debut of the C6, and it's quite a stunner. LG has pushed ever further on brightness in recent years, and having seen the C6 in person, the difference in punchiness compared to my C2 is pronounced.

So, suffice to say that I'm pleasantly surprised to see this year's LG TVs already getting discounts as part of Amazon Prime Day, even though they've only been available for a matter of months. The C6 that makes the most obvious sense (because of my financial limitations) has a tidy discount, but the flagship G6 also gets included, remarkably.

Save £371.02 LG OLED evo AI C6 (55-inc): was £1,799 now £1,427.98 at Amazon The TV that most of us know would be the best buy for us – and it's nearly £400 off just a few months after coming out? That's a steal, for an OLED display of this quality, with amazing brightness and some excellent gaming modes. It's one of the deals of this Prime Day, to be honest.

Save £212.99 LG OLED evo AI G6 (55-inch): was £2,299.99 now £2,087 at Amazon If you have more cash in your budget and don't mind that the percentage saving is smaller, though, the G6 is LG's flagship OLED panel for a reason, and it's a staggering TV. Getting it for more than £200 off is also pretty phenomenal.

Either of these TVs would be a brilliant choice this Prime Day, but while the G6 is obviously the superior panel, I think that at these two prices and with these two deals applied, I'd lean towards the C6 for most people.

The upgrades in the G6 include a little more brightness and an anti-reflective coating that is indeed incredibly impressive, but I'm not sure they're worth pretty much £600 to most people. With that sort of price gap, the C6 is a surefire hit, and if you haven't upgraded your TV in a long while it'll be like jumping into the future if you install one.