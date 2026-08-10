Freely now offers more than 70 free channels, with huge update of 100s of hours of new shows and movies

Quick Summary An increased number of UK viewers are switching to internet streaming for their daily TV services. And Freely is continuing to add free channels to its lineup to make the jump even more attractive. The service now has more than 70 channels on offer, with a big influx of new stations.

Freely continues to be on course to replace Freeview in a few years, as its channel lineup has dramatically expanded. As well as achieve more than two million weekly viewers, the free UK TV platform has now surpassed 70 live channels.

Last week, we reported on 11 new channels coming care of UK network 5, but now the service has announced a swathe of additional stations from multiple other broadcasters.

Warner Bros. Discovery has provided six new channels, in the form of TLC, Quest, Really, Quest Red, Food Network and DMAX. While AMC has added Bloodline Detectives, Love After Lock Up and AMC Reality.

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On top of these, ITV has launched two new channels on Freely, with one being of particular interest to fans of The Chase. Yep, the quiz show now has its own, dedicated channel. And there's a new Saturday Night, Every Night channel, for even more quizzes, game shows and talent shows.

The new lineup is extensive and bolsters the electronic programme guide (EPG). Channel hoppers will have plenty to find, that's for sure.

Here's the list of channel numbers for the additional new stations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Channel # ID 17 TLC 18 Quest 34 Quest Red 35 DMAX 39 Food Network 40 Really 65 The Chase 66 Saturday Night, Every Night 73 Love after Lock Up 74 True Crime UK 88 Evidence of Evil 89 Bloodline Detectives 111 AMC Reality

When will the UK TV digital switchover to Freely happen?

Freely claims it is "on track" to be the UK's biggest TV platform by 2030 and the government is still in consultation over whether to enforce a new digital TV switchover in the next decade.

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With the likes of Sky Stream and Sky Glass becoming the de facto way to receive Sky TV services, and Virgin Media eyeing its own Stream box as a possible replacement to cable TV in the coming years, internet provided TV (IPTV) is clearly the future for delivery in the UK.

There are some stumbling blocks, of course. The UK's broadband network is still not stable or widespread enough to ensure every household can receive the best TV services via the internet alone.

And many viewers simply do not want to switch from traditional broadcast technologies. Not yet, at least.

There is a sense of inevitability about it though, with the potential switchover timeline being between 2034 and 2044. And at the current rate of expansion, Freely will most certainly be ready for it when it does finally occur.