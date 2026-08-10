Freely now offers more than 70 free channels, with huge update of 100s of hours of new shows and movies
The UK's free TV streaming service has rapidly expanded over the last week or so
Quick Summary
An increased number of UK viewers are switching to internet streaming for their daily TV services. And Freely is continuing to add free channels to its lineup to make the jump even more attractive.
The service now has more than 70 channels on offer, with a big influx of new stations.
Freely continues to be on course to replace Freeview in a few years, as its channel lineup has dramatically expanded. As well as achieve more than two million weekly viewers, the free UK TV platform has now surpassed 70 live channels.
Last week, we reported on 11 new channels coming care of UK network 5, but now the service has announced a swathe of additional stations from multiple other broadcasters.
Warner Bros. Discovery has provided six new channels, in the form of TLC, Quest, Really, Quest Red, Food Network and DMAX. While AMC has added Bloodline Detectives, Love After Lock Up and AMC Reality.
On top of these, ITV has launched two new channels on Freely, with one being of particular interest to fans of The Chase. Yep, the quiz show now has its own, dedicated channel. And there's a new Saturday Night, Every Night channel, for even more quizzes, game shows and talent shows.
The new lineup is extensive and bolsters the electronic programme guide (EPG). Channel hoppers will have plenty to find, that's for sure.
Here's the list of channel numbers for the additional new stations:
|
Channel #
|
ID
|
17
|
TLC
|
18
|
Quest
|
34
|
Quest Red
|
35
|
DMAX
|
39
|
Food Network
|
40
|
Really
|
65
|
The Chase
|
66
|
Saturday Night, Every Night
|
73
|
Love after Lock Up
|
74
|
True Crime UK
|
88
|
Evidence of Evil
|
89
|
Bloodline Detectives
|
111
|
AMC Reality
When will the UK TV digital switchover to Freely happen?
Freely claims it is "on track" to be the UK's biggest TV platform by 2030 and the government is still in consultation over whether to enforce a new digital TV switchover in the next decade.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
With the likes of Sky Stream and Sky Glass becoming the de facto way to receive Sky TV services, and Virgin Media eyeing its own Stream box as a possible replacement to cable TV in the coming years, internet provided TV (IPTV) is clearly the future for delivery in the UK.
There are some stumbling blocks, of course. The UK's broadband network is still not stable or widespread enough to ensure every household can receive the best TV services via the internet alone.
And many viewers simply do not want to switch from traditional broadcast technologies. Not yet, at least.
There is a sense of inevitability about it though, with the potential switchover timeline being between 2034 and 2044. And at the current rate of expansion, Freely will most certainly be ready for it when it does finally occur.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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