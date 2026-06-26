The Kindle Colorsoft is down to Lidl prices and it’s perfect for doing your Wordle on the move
This deal is so hot you're going to need more than an air conditioner to cool it down
in Deals
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Kindle Colorsoft is what the Kindle always should have been. Yes, the majority of times you read a book, you don't need colour, but there's a reason printed books don't have black and white covers.
Right now for Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up the latest